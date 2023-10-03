Give promotion to school assistants with alternative qualifications: Telangana Teachers Federation  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) urged that individuals with alternative qualifications should be eligible for promotion to the position of school assistant, provided they pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within the next five years if the exemption for promotions cannot be maintained. In a meeting held on Monday it was stated that interim orders given by the High Court making the TET pass mandatory for the promotions of school assistants has created a major crisis among teachers.

The TS UTF committee has called for the resumption of the promotion and transfer processes within the multi-zone zone 2 which includes several parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Jangaon and Sangareddym among others. They are specifically pushing for the promotion of headmasters in Zilla Parishad High Schools within this zone and the transfer of school assistants who have earned promotions to qualified school assistants.

The promotions have been halted due to an ongoing case in the Telangana High Court, where a group of teachers has filed a writ petition claiming that injustice occurred during the preparation of the promotions list. The TS UTF expressed concern that qualified senior teachers are facing frustration due to a lack of promotions in multi-zone 2, while promotions had been carried out in multi-zone 1.

The committee demanded that teachers with alternative qualifications be promoted as school assistants, with the condition that they pass the TET within the next five years if the exemption for promotions cannot be continued.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) urged that individuals with alternative qualifications should be eligible for promotion to the position of school assistant, provided they pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within the next five years if the exemption for promotions cannot be maintained. In a meeting held on Monday it was stated that interim orders given by the High Court making the TET pass mandatory for the promotions of school assistants has created a major crisis among teachers. The TS UTF committee has called for the resumption of the promotion and transfer processes within the multi-zone zone 2 which includes several parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Jangaon and Sangareddym among others. They are specifically pushing for the promotion of headmasters in Zilla Parishad High Schools within this zone and the transfer of school assistants who have earned promotions to qualified school assistants. The promotions have been halted due to an ongoing case in the Telangana High Court, where a group of teachers has filed a writ petition claiming that injustice occurred during the preparation of the promotions list. The TS UTF expressed concern that qualified senior teachers are facing frustration due to a lack of promotions in multi-zone 2, while promotions had been carried out in multi-zone 1.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The committee demanded that teachers with alternative qualifications be promoted as school assistants, with the condition that they pass the TET within the next five years if the exemption for promotions cannot be continued.