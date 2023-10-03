Hyderabad: SCR launches ‘14 Minute Miracle’ for cleaning Vande Bharat in express mode

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday, the South Central Railway (SCR) launched the ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ initiative, which entails cleaning Vande Bharat Express trains in less than 14 minutes.

Accordingly, the rapid cleaning process left the Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express ready to use in less than a quarter of an hour.

Stating that the initiative will provide a “top-class clean experience” to passengers, SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the exercise will be carried out regularly in all Vande Bharat trains from here on. According to Arun Kumar Jain, the ‘14 Minute Miracle’ is inspired by Japan’s famous ‘7 Minute Miracle’ for cleaning bullet trains.

The Vande Bharat Express comprises 16 coaches, with a team of three staff members called ‘Swachh Vande Veers’ dedicated to each coach. While Staff-1 collects garbage accumulated in the coaches, Staff-2 cleans and dusts snack tables and seats. Staff-3 is responsible for cleaning toilets, mirrors and doorway areas and ensures that the windows are free from smudges, fingerprints and grime.

