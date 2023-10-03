Legacy of luminaries

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a generation where traditional art forms are becoming increasingly rare, there are still passionate individuals dedicated to preserving and celebrating these rich cultural treasures. One such remarkable event took place in Hyderabad, marking the 159th Jayanthi celebration of ‘Haridasa Jagadguru’ Adibhatla Narayanadas and the 125th Jayanthi of Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatulu, a prime disciple of Narayanadas. This event was held at Sri Sringeri Shankar Math temple premises, drawing art enthusiasts and spiritual seekers alike on a Sunday.

Burra Padmanabha Sarma,

The event commenced with a mesmerising Harikatha performance of ‘Rukimi Kalyanam’ by the renowned Mogilicherla Nagamani. With her skillful narration, Nagamani captivated the audience by taking them on a journey through the various phases of Rukmini’s life. She began with Rukmini’s childhood, delved into her adulthood, and explored the consequences she faced until her fateful marriage to Lord Krishna. Each phase of Rukmini’s life was presented as a profound life lesson. Nagamani’s captivating performance was accompanied by Sarvasri Panyam Dakshinamurthi on the violin and Bulusu Ravikumar on the mridangam. Nagamani’s three decades of experience in performing Harikatha were evident, as she left the audience spellbound.

Burra Padmanabha Sarma Bhagavatar joined the stage to continue the cultural feast with ‘Hanumatsandesam,’ a riveting chapter from the epic Ramayana, while the crowd stayed enthralled by the story of Krishna and Rukmini. M Eswaramma offered melodic support on the violin, while R Sudhakar gave rhythmic support on the mridangam. Padmanabha Sarma’s performance stood out by its flexibility, easily shifting the audience between laughter and tears while maintaining the plot as the anchor point. His emotionally charged performance struck a chord with the crowd, who delighted in the emotional journey he expertly reflected.

All the keerthanas in both ‘Rukmini Kalyanam’ and ‘Hanumatsandesam’ were written by the legendary Srimadajjada Adibhatla Narayana Das, a figure whose impact on the cultural landscape transcends the passage of time. Exploring the history of Srimadajjada Adibhatla Narayana Das, he is known as “Haridasa Jagadguru”, was a cultural luminary in Vizianagaram who elevated music to a daily necessity and gained fame. He was appointed as the ‘Asthana Vidwan’ of the royal court after returning from Mysore. Das authored Shatakas, poetic works, and translated the Ruks of Rigveda into Telugu verse. He travelled extensively, delivering Katha Kalakshepams, Avadhanas, and Veena recitals. His wisdom and artistry were passed down to numerous students, including Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatulu and Vajapeyajula Subbaiah Das.

This exceptional event was jointly organised by the family members of Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatar, the Hyderabad-based Annamayya Parivaramu, and Rajayalakshmi Sankaranarayana Planjery. The Neti family, in collaboration with Annamayya Parivaramu, has been celebrating the Jayanthi of Harikatha legends in Hyderabad for the past eight years, preserving and promoting these timeless art forms. The legacy of luminaries like Srimadajjada Adibhatla Narayana Das and Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatulu lives on through such celebrations.

