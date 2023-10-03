Sufi music 2.0

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular sufi singer Bismil recently performed live at a concert held at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitech City. The Delhi-based singer with over 8 lakh followers on Instagram has also been featured in the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. His show titled Bismil Ki Mehfil has been performed at various locations in India and in the US and Canada.

He enthralled the Hyderabadi audience with his concert titled, Sukoon, where he performed some of the most loved sufi songs, with the added component of his self-composed Shayari. Around 1500 people attended the grand event which was part of the ongoing UMANG-2.0, a jewelry and lifestyle exposition organised by JITO Youth Wing, JITO Hyderabad and JITO TNAPTS.

As people started coming in, Bismil, aka Mohd Asif, set the stage on fire with some of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s greatest hits. The crowd began to swell up as he presented his rendition of Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani. Increasing the tempo with another loved song, Kaali Zulfon Ke Fande, he literally had the hall packed with Hyderabadis, springing at these tunes.

Underscoring his popularity, he is said to have brought back traditional music into the present sphere of modern music and introduced youngsters to some of the oldest Sufi songs. He also took Indian music to global audiences with his world tour this year. With upbeat music and lively performance, he engaged all age groups– from three-year-old kids to 80-year-old music lovers into his retro and classy Sufi music.

HYDERABAD: Popular sufi singer Bismil recently performed live at a concert held at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitech City. The Delhi-based singer with over 8 lakh followers on Instagram has also been featured in the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City. His show titled Bismil Ki Mehfil has been performed at various locations in India and in the US and Canada. He enthralled the Hyderabadi audience with his concert titled, Sukoon, where he performed some of the most loved sufi songs, with the added component of his self-composed Shayari. Around 1500 people attended the grand event which was part of the ongoing UMANG-2.0, a jewelry and lifestyle exposition organised by JITO Youth Wing, JITO Hyderabad and JITO TNAPTS. As people started coming in, Bismil, aka Mohd Asif, set the stage on fire with some of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s greatest hits. The crowd began to swell up as he presented his rendition of Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani. Increasing the tempo with another loved song, Kaali Zulfon Ke Fande, he literally had the hall packed with Hyderabadis, springing at these tunes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Underscoring his popularity, he is said to have brought back traditional music into the present sphere of modern music and introduced youngsters to some of the oldest Sufi songs. He also took Indian music to global audiences with his world tour this year. With upbeat music and lively performance, he engaged all age groups– from three-year-old kids to 80-year-old music lovers into his retro and classy Sufi music.