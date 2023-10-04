All set for Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ across the State on October 6. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launch the scheme at a government school in Rangareddy district, announced Chief Secretary Santi Kumari on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the government proposed to launch the scheme on Dasara, but as there is a possibility that the schedule for Assembly polls could be announced in the second week of October, the government advanced the date for the launch of the scheme.

GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose has instructed the authorities to complete the arrangements to provide breakfast to the students studying in government schools from Friday. He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the breakfast scheme is being implemented in all government schools across the State.

The commissioner held a video conference with Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti, Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish and Zonal Commissioners on Tuesday regarding breakfast arrangements in all government schools under GHMC limits.

He said that one school from each constituency should be selected and the breakfast programme should begin with the cooperation of the district education department officials.

The scheme would be available to all students registered in government and local body schools on all working days. The scheme, also known as KCR’s Dussehra gift to school children, is aimed at enhancing children’s focus on their studies. This would benefit over 30 lakh students in 43,000 government schools across the State. It aims to provide nutritious food for students along with quality learning.

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ across the State on October 6. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launch the scheme at a government school in Rangareddy district, announced Chief Secretary Santi Kumari on Tuesday night. Earlier, the government proposed to launch the scheme on Dasara, but as there is a possibility that the schedule for Assembly polls could be announced in the second week of October, the government advanced the date for the launch of the scheme. GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose has instructed the authorities to complete the arrangements to provide breakfast to the students studying in government schools from Friday. He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the breakfast scheme is being implemented in all government schools across the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The commissioner held a video conference with Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti, Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish and Zonal Commissioners on Tuesday regarding breakfast arrangements in all government schools under GHMC limits. He said that one school from each constituency should be selected and the breakfast programme should begin with the cooperation of the district education department officials. The scheme would be available to all students registered in government and local body schools on all working days. The scheme, also known as KCR’s Dussehra gift to school children, is aimed at enhancing children’s focus on their studies. This would benefit over 30 lakh students in 43,000 government schools across the State. It aims to provide nutritious food for students along with quality learning.