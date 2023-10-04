Getting ahead of cancer 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you see scores of people walking around with pink ribbons attached to their shirt pockets, do not mistake it to be the new fashion trend. The mysterious pink ribbon sign refers to breast cancer awareness and seeks to reduce the stigma linked to the symptoms and treatment of breast cancer.

October is observed as breast cancer awareness month, which is an annual campaign to educate people about breast cancer. In India, it accounts for approximately 27% of cancer cases in women and it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Dr Yugandhar Reddy, Surgical Oncologist, at CARE Hospital, highlights the risk factors and various treatment options available.

Risk factors

The common modifiable risk factors for breast cancer include obesity, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, nulliparity, first childbirth after the age of 30 years, hormonal replacement therapies, pre & post-menopausal weight gain and overuse of contraceptive pills.

Non- modifiable factors include a family history of a relative having breast cancer or ovarian cancer. Breast cancer can occur due to genetic susceptibility in around 15- 20% of cases. “The strongest associated syndrome in HBOC (Hereditary breast and ovarian cancer) is caused due to mutation in BRCA 1 & BRCA2 Genes. If any multiple first, second or third-degree, maternal or paternal relatives are affected with breast or ovarian cancer, the woman should undergo BRCA 1& 2 Genetic testing, counselling and further opt for preventive measures including risk-reducing surgeries such as prophylactic mastectomies and B/L Salpingo Ophrectomies,” said Dr Reddy.

Prevention

Women must undertake regular monthly self-breast examinations, and consult a specialist if they notice any persistent, painless lumps which progressively increase in size. Initially, clinical examination and tests like an ultrasound of the breast or mammography are done.

Breast cancer is the most amenable to early detection by standard established screening guidelines by various tests (bilateral Mammogram, USG breast, MRI and clinical breast exam) for both average and high-risk women.

“Breast cancer is a type of cancer that originates from the breast tissue, usually the ducts or lobules. In India, one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every three minutes,” said Rumana Sinha Sehgal, brand ambassador for YouWeCan, an organisation dedicated to greater awareness about cancer and providing support to cancer patients.

“Early detection, diagnosis and treatment can help prevent loss of lives. The first step is for women to be aware of the signs and symptoms. Self-examination is one of the most important ways of identifying cancer,” she said.

Here are the steps to follow for self-examination that Sehgal shared:

Stand in front of a mirror and check for any change in the size or shape of breasts, or in skin, such as dimpling, puckering or redness.

Check for changes in appearance, such as swelling or asymmetry.

Lie down on the bed and examine your breasts with your hands for any lumps or thickening.

Check for any discharge, inversion or scaling on nipples.

Repeat the process monthly and contact a doctor in case you notice any lumps.

Advancements in treatment

“There are various treatment options available, based on the nature of the tumour and its stage at diagnosis,” said Dr Reddy. “Research in breast cancer is very robust and there are a lot of treatment options available like surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, hormonal therapy and immunotherapy. Unlike uniform, stage-wise treatment for most cancers, breast cancer patients, within the same stage may receive different treatments based on multiple factors, like IHC profile ER, PR, HER 2 and Oncotype diagnostic assay (which is a personalised treatment for a better cure rate and outcomes.) Detecting breast cancer and treating it at an early stage can significantly improve the chances of recovery,” he concluded.

HYDERABAD: If you see scores of people walking around with pink ribbons attached to their shirt pockets, do not mistake it to be the new fashion trend. The mysterious pink ribbon sign refers to breast cancer awareness and seeks to reduce the stigma linked to the symptoms and treatment of breast cancer. October is observed as breast cancer awareness month, which is an annual campaign to educate people about breast cancer. In India, it accounts for approximately 27% of cancer cases in women and it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Dr Yugandhar Reddy, Surgical Oncologist, at CARE Hospital, highlights the risk factors and various treatment options available. Risk factors The common modifiable risk factors for breast cancer include obesity, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, nulliparity, first childbirth after the age of 30 years, hormonal replacement therapies, pre & post-menopausal weight gain and overuse of contraceptive pills.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Non- modifiable factors include a family history of a relative having breast cancer or ovarian cancer. Breast cancer can occur due to genetic susceptibility in around 15- 20% of cases. “The strongest associated syndrome in HBOC (Hereditary breast and ovarian cancer) is caused due to mutation in BRCA 1 & BRCA2 Genes. If any multiple first, second or third-degree, maternal or paternal relatives are affected with breast or ovarian cancer, the woman should undergo BRCA 1& 2 Genetic testing, counselling and further opt for preventive measures including risk-reducing surgeries such as prophylactic mastectomies and B/L Salpingo Ophrectomies,” said Dr Reddy. Prevention Women must undertake regular monthly self-breast examinations, and consult a specialist if they notice any persistent, painless lumps which progressively increase in size. Initially, clinical examination and tests like an ultrasound of the breast or mammography are done. Breast cancer is the most amenable to early detection by standard established screening guidelines by various tests (bilateral Mammogram, USG breast, MRI and clinical breast exam) for both average and high-risk women. “Breast cancer is a type of cancer that originates from the breast tissue, usually the ducts or lobules. In India, one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every three minutes,” said Rumana Sinha Sehgal, brand ambassador for YouWeCan, an organisation dedicated to greater awareness about cancer and providing support to cancer patients. “Early detection, diagnosis and treatment can help prevent loss of lives. The first step is for women to be aware of the signs and symptoms. Self-examination is one of the most important ways of identifying cancer,” she said. Here are the steps to follow for self-examination that Sehgal shared: Stand in front of a mirror and check for any change in the size or shape of breasts, or in skin, such as dimpling, puckering or redness. Check for changes in appearance, such as swelling or asymmetry. Lie down on the bed and examine your breasts with your hands for any lumps or thickening. Check for any discharge, inversion or scaling on nipples. Repeat the process monthly and contact a doctor in case you notice any lumps. Advancements in treatment “There are various treatment options available, based on the nature of the tumour and its stage at diagnosis,” said Dr Reddy. “Research in breast cancer is very robust and there are a lot of treatment options available like surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, hormonal therapy and immunotherapy. Unlike uniform, stage-wise treatment for most cancers, breast cancer patients, within the same stage may receive different treatments based on multiple factors, like IHC profile ER, PR, HER 2 and Oncotype diagnostic assay (which is a personalised treatment for a better cure rate and outcomes.) Detecting breast cancer and treating it at an early stage can significantly improve the chances of recovery,” he concluded.