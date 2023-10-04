Ramya Vennapusala By

HYDERABAD: The compassion for animals is widespread amongst us but when the time comes for taking action, many of us often fall short. On the occasion of World Animal Day, from such a dark scenario shines a beacon of hope in the form of Sindhura Pothineni, a dedicated dentist on a mission to rescue and protect our furry and feathered friends.

Amidst the pile of reasons that deter many from lending a helping hand, she stands strong, crossing hurdles to make a real difference. As of now, she rescued about 500 birds and animals with her efforts.

Sindhura Pothineni’s connection to animals has deep roots, stemming from her upbringing in Assam and Vijayawada. This connection was inherited from her grandparents and her compassionate father. Her journey began in 2016 when she started feeding stray dogs. For two years, she cared for 20 to 30 dogs in her local area. Later she decided to expand her reach which led her to her aunt, Srividya Mathapati, a retired teacher who shared the same noble cause. Since then, the number has grown to 40-50, and they are currently feeding 120 dogs and have saved over 600 animals together.

Yet, their compassion went beyond just filling empty stomachs; they recognised the larger issues at play. So, they decided to spay the dogs, which helps to avoid infections, reduce aggressiveness, and also extend the dog’s life span. So far, they have spayed 190 dogs and counting. Dr. Sindhura’s heart extends to birds and small creatures too. She wasn’t sure what to do with the injured birds initially. However, she gradually learnt it from an ornithologist and avian care in order to rehabilitate and release them in their natural habitat. Till date, with her dedication she rescued about 40 different species of birds, including wild and urban birds, as well as rats, lizards, and squirrels.

When she rescues animals, she spares no expense in ensuring that they receive the best care, often opting for private hospitals over NGOs. Thanks to the support of her friends and followers who helped her fundraising, understands the importance of the work. “It’s expensive, but it’s worth it for them,” she states.

Elaborating on her motivation, she points to the distressing levels of animal cruelty today. She recounts harrowing incidents where humans inflicted harm upon innocent creatures - a puppy deliberately run over, a dog cruelly affixed by its owner, and a dog struck by a metal object for simply quenching its thirst. Heartbreaking incidents like this reinforce her constant commitment to animal welfare.

Balancing her dental practice with this noble pursuit might seem challenging, but Dr. Sindhura took years to find a job that accommodates her passion. Apart from that, when she is at work, her husband assists her in feeding the birds and animals, and her parents are very supportive of her work in animal welfare. One incident that has left an indelible mark on her heart is the story of a senior golden retriever found by the roadside with eight holes in its nose. Sindhura’s relentless efforts to save it were in vain, as the dog succumbed to infections and suffering after 56 months of medical care. This particular incident serves as a constant reminder to continue rescuing more animals.

Sindhura’s advice to parents is simple but profound: teach your children kindness, not cruelty. Let them learn not to harm an animal out of fear, but to extend a gentle hand, especially to a sleeping dog on the roadside. For those who wish to contribute to animal welfare, she suggests starting by feeding animals, as they yearn not just for sustenance but also for love. On this Animal Welfare Day, she takes the opportunity to educate her community about spaying and other important topics. She says, “I don’t show selective compassion towards any animal. If I see any animal suffering, whether it’s a rat or a frog, I help. They own only one thing — their life. A small act of kindness can save a life.”

