Second batch of 235 Agniveers now trained and ready for Army

Published: 04th October 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Aginveers give a demonstration of their training during the passing out parade in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Parade Ground of 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad, decked with traditional military paraphernalia, witnessed the passing out parade of the second batch of Agniveers on Tuesday. A total of 235 Agniveers will soon report to field army units. The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant of the Centre.

The basic military training of the second batch of Agniveers of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) commenced in May at 1 EME Centre, where they were trained in armoured fighting vehicles and small arms trade.

Outstanding performers in academics, physical fitness and overall best in merit were presented medals by Brigadier Suresh G. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the excellent efforts of the Agniveers to make the parade absolutely impressive and magnificent. He urged them to dedicate themselves with utmost sincerity and devotion to uphold the honour, safety and integrity of the country.

An Aginveer places his cap on his father’s head at the passing out parade | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Meanwhile, in the passing out ceremony that took place at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad, more than 2,700 Agniveers stepped into the artillery regiment. The batch was the largest to be trained at any regimental centre.

Major General Rakesh Manocha, the General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, reviewed the parade. In his address, the reviewing officer said that Agniveers are contributing substantially to the Indian Army. The sense of discipline and camaraderie inculcated in them during their training will help them to serve the Army in a better way, and will also enable a bright future, he added.

