Guiding light: World teachers' day

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education, is a mandatory aspect of everyone’s life and teachers play a significant role as the pillars of the education system. When we talk about teachers, we often consider their accomplishments, teaching style, and degree of expertise. But we sometimes forget that these teachers were once students themselves, unsure of their path until they discovered their love for teaching. Sometimes, it’s not that they chose to be teachers; it’s like teaching chose them. On the occasion of World Teacher’s Day, CE speaks to educators from the city about what inspired them to pursue teaching.

They say that the superpower of shaping the future of students resides in the hands of teachers, and it is indeed true, given that a child spend a significant part of their formative years in school. Teachers have the opportunity to mould young minds and nurture responsible individuals. But have you ever shaped the minds of these teachers and guided them towards becoming educators?

Unwavering dedication

Ganji Amarender, who is a math teacher at ZPHS in Nalgonda district now, wanted to join the army initially. Unfortunately, he did not meet the army requirements, so he chose teaching as his profession, considering it his second option. When asked about his inspirational teacher, he fondly recalls Ram Mohan Rao sir, his degree-level tutor. What stood out about him was his unwavering dedication to ensuring that his teachings penetrated the depths of his students’ minds. The hallmark of his teaching was its accessibility, allowing even average students to grasp complex concepts. Similar to his teacher, Ganji Amarender tried teaching even in tough times like the pandemic. In the unavailability of proper equipment, he discovered his own ways of teaching and tried teaching children. Ganji believes that tough times, such as teaching during a lockdown when only some students had access to mobile devices, gets the best out of teachers.

Tireless efforts

Archana Nooguri, a headmistress at a government primary school, who recently received a national award, grew up in a family where her grandfather was also a teacher, Archana and her sister witnessed their grandfather’s tireless efforts to uplift tribal students, instilling in them a sense of purpose. This early exposure led Archana to understand that teachers play a pivotal role in creating human resources for societal development. After completing her intermediate studies, she eagerly pursued teacher’s training and joined the profession, despite passing various competitive exams in other fields. She credits her inspirational teacher, Mohan sir, who not only taught her letters but also instilled in her a passion for education. Another mentor, Satya Narayana sir, made mathematics engaging and continues to guide her to this day.

Life has taught Archana that “life lessons are our best teachers.” She faced her share of challenges, but her education was her anchor during tough times. This is why she is committed to providing quality education to children. She sees each school she works in as a project, addressing issues and fostering development, having already transformed three schools. She believes that a teacher is a community builder, with the power to shape both society and the nation. “Children and society learn from teachers, so teachers must be mindful of their behaviour,” says Archana signing off.

