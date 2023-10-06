Azharuddin disqualified from contesting in HCA elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian cricket team former captain Mohammad Azharuddin had the shock of his lifetime when he found his name missing from the voters’ list of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The name was removed after the single-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge L Nageswara Rao issued orders on Thursday to this effect which bars him from contesting in the upcoming HCA elections.

The committee disqualified him as president of the HCA for violation of norms as he was found to be president of the Deccan Blues Club. The single-member committee had collected reports from the Deccan Blues Club where Azharuddin is president and their executive committee meeting records. The committee took the decision based on the evidence it collected.

Meanwhile, the election notification has been issued for the HCA elections and nominations for the posts of president, vice president, secretary, assistant secretary will be received from October 11 to 13. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 14. The polling will be held on October 20 and results will be declared on the evening of the same day.

