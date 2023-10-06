Seasonal flu hits Hyderabad, doctors call for precautions

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Hyderabad experiencing the peak of seasonal flu, with nearly every other person falling ill, experts have highlighted that precautions are crucial, especially for older individuals and those with chronic illnesses. Doctors emphasised that the use of masks during gatherings is essential, and flu vaccinations are readily available.

“In my outpatient clinic, I have observed that out of the 20 patients I see, eight to 10 of them are infected,” said Dr. Shiva Raju, a consultant physician at KIMS Hospital. Speaking to TNIE, he pointed out the prevalence of five infections including flu, dengue, acute gastroenteritis, typhoid, and waterborne viral hepatitis A or E.

Along with vector-borne and airborne, several diseases stemming from water and food contamination are prevalent. The symptoms of this flu strain are somewhat distinct. Alongside the usual fever and severe body aches, individuals are reporting changes in their voice and persistent coughs that linger for two to three weeks.

Additionally, many patients are grappling with prolonged fatigue even after their fever has subsided. Some individuals with diabetes have also developed lung infections like bronchitis. It’s worth noting that those above 50 years of age should exercise caution, as a few have been admitted, and some even require ICU care, though the numbers are not high, Dr Shiv Raju highlighted.

“Persistent cough is the most disturbing thing observed among all the patients,” said Dr Kiran Manda, convenor of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Dr Kiran Manda, IMA convenor and professor and anaesthesiologist at Nizamabad government hospital. While dengue and influenza go hand in hand, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection is mostly observed among children.

The experts also pointed out that the possibility of a new virus variant, is inconclusive at this time. Dengue cases are also on the rise, with 20-30% of severe cases affecting young individuals who require hospitalisation, albeit only a few end up in the ICU.

This situation is expected to persist for the next one to two months due to ongoing festivals and increased social gatherings. It may worsen with the onset of winter. “As the rainy season is about to end, the dengue will also come down. However, Influenza is expected to increase,” Dr Mandala added.

Dr Shivranjani Santosh added human metapneumo and coxsackievirus to the infections prevalent among the children. Even though dengue cases are in good numbers, they are not severely affecting children, she said.

“Compared to last year, the cases are less. It was like a tsunami of infections last year. Whereas more throat and nose swab tests are being done, we are able to identify better which viruses are doing rounds,” she said.

As we can’t completely eliminate viruses, the experts are stressing enhancing immunity through a nutritious diet and practices that minimise the virus’s impact on our bodies. Following precautionary measures such as masks during gatherings is essential, taking flu vaccinations and using protective equipment against mosquitos is a must.

