Telangana High Court summons GHMC chief over protection of city lakes

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for failing to submit a plan of action regarding the preservation of the city lakes, particularly Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu.

The issue was scheduled for hearing on Thursday, but when the matter was called, the standing counsel for GHMC did not provide any reason for the non-submission of a status report in response to the directives issued in the order dated September 13. Instead, the council handed over a photocopy of written instructions that were neither addressed to anyone nor signed by any official. Given these circumstances, the court had no choice but to direct the commissioner of GHMC to appear before the court on October 10.

This development arises from a PIL initiated by the Court. The PIL was prompted by a letter addressed to the court by Dr K L Vyas, who serves as the professor and head, of the department of Hindi at OU. Vyas expressed deep concerns about the encroachment of Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu, an important water body in the city.

