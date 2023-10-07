Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lifer for two in 2022 ‘honour killing’ case

The man, Nagaraju, was murdered by his wife Ashrin Sultana’s brother Mobin Ahmed and his brother-in-law Asood Ahmed for marrying against their wishes because he belonged to a different faith.

Published: 07th October 2023 09:35 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sessions court of LB Nagar on Friday sentenced two men to undergo life imprisonment for stabbing to death a 25-year-old car salesman on a busy road in Saroor Nagar in an alleged ‘honour killing’ in May 2022.

Following opposition from her family, Ashrin left her house and married Nagaraju on January 31, 2022. Unable to digest this, Mobin Ahmed and his brother-in-law Asood Ahmed conspired to kill him. The accused used Find My Device app to track the location of Nagaraju.

This was first revealed by a TNIE report and the same was mentioned in the chargesheet filed against Mobin and Asood. During the prosecution, a total of 42 witnesses and 79 documents were examined by the court. The victim’s wife Ashrin Sultana was the sole eyewitness to the murder.

