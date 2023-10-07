Hyderabad: Lifer for two in 2022 ‘honour killing’ case
HYDERABAD: The sessions court of LB Nagar on Friday sentenced two men to undergo life imprisonment for stabbing to death a 25-year-old car salesman on a busy road in Saroor Nagar in an alleged ‘honour killing’ in May 2022.
The man, Nagaraju, was murdered by his wife Ashrin Sultana’s brother Mobin Ahmed and his brother-in-law Asood Ahmed for marrying against their wishes because he belonged to a different faith.
Following opposition from her family, Ashrin left her house and married Nagaraju on January 31, 2022. Unable to digest this, Mobin Ahmed and his brother-in-law Asood Ahmed conspired to kill him. The accused used Find My Device app to track the location of Nagaraju.
This was first revealed by a TNIE report and the same was mentioned in the chargesheet filed against Mobin and Asood. During the prosecution, a total of 42 witnesses and 79 documents were examined by the court. The victim’s wife Ashrin Sultana was the sole eyewitness to the murder.