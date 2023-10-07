Kaynes Tech to set up Rs 2.8K crore semiconductor plant in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kaynes Technology, a home-grown player in the electronics contract manufacturing services segment with a global footprint, will set up a semiconductor Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore.

The plant, to be set up in Kongara Kalan near the upcoming electronics manufacturing facility of Foxconn, will create 2,000 jobs.IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao revealed this after meeting Kaynes CMD Ramesh Kannan and chairperson Savitha Ramesh. Considered a landmark moment in the country’s semiconductor mission, Telangana will host the semiconductor OSAT and compound semiconductor facility by Kaynes Technology.

According to a press statement issued by the company, Kaynes Technology is venturing into OSAT/ ATMP services under its subsidiary Kaynes Semicon. Kaynes Semicon will support customers worldwide in QFN, SOT, TO, BGA, FC BGA kind of packages in the first three years for power devices. It will also set up a state-of-the-art R&D centre for package research in collaboration with IIT Bombay.

“Telangana is committed to developing a semiconductor ecosystem in the State and I am delighted to welcome Kaynes’ semiconductor OSAT & compound semiconductor facility to Hyderabad. Telangana is emerging as the destination of choice for the semiconductor industry owing to the supporting infrastructure, proactive governance, rich R&D ecosystem, and availability of a skilled talent pool,” Rama Rao said.

“The proposed investment by Kaynes will be a strategic investment for Telangana and shall further reinforce Telangana’s position as an ideal destination for hosting the semiconductor ecosystem,” he added. Kaynes Technology CMD Ramesh Kannan, said: “We are very excited to work with the government of Telangana for our prestigious OSAT/ATMP plant in Hyderabad. The speed at which team Telangana worked is unmatched and unparalleled.”

Kaynes board chairperson Savitha Ramesh stated that the proposed facility will be a world-class plant with state-of-the-art technology and machinery. Semiconductors are the foundation for modern computing devices and are playing an increasingly pivotal role in driving the global economy as the world moves towards greater adoption of digital technologies. Principal Secretary for Industries & IT Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC vice-chairman and managing director E Narasimha Reddy, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri, and Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon were also present during the meeting.

