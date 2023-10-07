MMTS services introduced between six stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced six new MMTS services between Medchal, Lingampalli and Hyderabad for the benefit of suburban passengers. In addition, six MMTS services have also been introduced between Umdanagar, Secunderabad and Falaknuma.

These services were introduced based on feedback received from suburban travellers in the twin-city region. For the convenience of daily commuters, these services have been introduced in the peak hours of morning and evening.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, said that under the new timetable, prime importance has been given to facilitating the needs of patrons commuting to the office and those travelling long distances.

Rail services between 5 stations under Guntur division cancelled

Due to infrastructural maintenance works in the Guntur division, rail services between Kacheguda, Nadikude, Guntur, Secunderabad and Medak stand cancelled from October 9 to October 15.

