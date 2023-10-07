Home Cities Hyderabad

MMTS services introduced between six stations

These services were introduced based on feedback received from suburban travellers in the twin-city region. 

Published: 07th October 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of South Central Railways | Express

Representational image of South Central Railways. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced six new MMTS services between Medchal, Lingampalli and Hyderabad for the benefit of suburban passengers. In addition, six MMTS services have also been introduced between Umdanagar, Secunderabad and Falaknuma.

These services were introduced based on feedback received from suburban travellers in the twin-city region. For the convenience of daily commuters, these services have been introduced in the peak hours of morning and evening.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, said that under the new timetable, prime importance has been given to facilitating the needs of patrons commuting to the office and those travelling long distances.

Rail services between 5 stations under Guntur division cancelled

Due to infrastructural maintenance works in the Guntur division, rail services between Kacheguda, Nadikude, Guntur, Secunderabad and Medak stand cancelled from October 9 to October 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MMTS SCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp