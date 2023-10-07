When Gen Z makes a splash

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maktha Laxmapur, a village in Shankarampet Mandal of Medak district in Telangana, has around 1,800 residents. Situated on the border of Karnataka and Telangana, this remote village is among those facing significant water storage issues. Despite being part of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which is a flagship project of the Telangana government, the village lacks sufficient water storage facilities.

“The residents had access to three water borewells, two of which are within its boundaries. The borewells are connected to the electrical water supply, which delivers water for two hours per day, mainly during the afternoons, around 12-2 PM. Due to its remote location and limited access to electricity, the villagers could only access water at specific times, often resorting to nighttime water retrieval. The villagers needed water storage facilities so that they could access water at other times of the day,” said Lasya Vankadari, a third-year architecture student from JNAFAU and the current president of the Street Cause water project unit.

Street Cause is one of the largest student-run non-profits across India. The Hyderabad wing has students from about 45 colleges in the city. The water project unit of the organisation was formed to address water scarcity, water body cleanliness and aquatic life preservation in the state, focusing on rural areas. Through one of the contact persons in Maktha Laxmapur, the organisation was informed about the issues residents had been facing. Similar challenges are seen in eight surrounding villages as well.

“As part of our water project, we decided to raise money for the construction of water tanks in the village so that ample water is available for everyday use at all times. We raised funds of about `1,03,590 and built four water storage tanks of 1,000 litres each and serving 400-450 people using water from the bore pipes,” said Lasya Vankadari.

She added that the sarpanch of the village ensures that all the tanks are filled when the water supply is delivered. Earlier, the sarpanch had approached many government officials and even the local MLA but to no avail. “Taking into account the necessity of the villagers, we helped construct these tanks in just about 15 days. We used our network of workers, industry owners and experts to test the water samples in the area, find suitable locations for the tanks and also to connect them with the borewells through underground pipes,” she explained.

The organisation is also planning to set up a water purifier unit in a school with 200 students in the village. Besides, Street Cause is also looking to set up such tanks and water storage facilities in other villages as well. The survey for such areas is underway, Vankadari concluded.

