21 UoH scholars in the top two per cent of global researchers

This achievement marks the fourth iteration of the Stanford study, where UoH has consistently performed well.

University of Hyderabad. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: John PA Ioannidis’ updated paper — titled “Science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators”, published by Elsevier on October 4 —  has revealed that 21 researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have achieved a ranking in the top 2 per cent of global researchers. This achievement marks the fourth iteration of the Stanford study, where UoH has consistently performed well.

This ranking is determined based on standardised metrics such as citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in various authorship positions, and a composite indicator known as the c-score. 

The October 2023 data update encompasses over 2,10,000 researchers from diverse countries, categorised across 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.

