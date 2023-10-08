Home Cities Hyderabad

21st interchange on ORR to be opened today

This will be the second interchange to be inaugurated to motorists after the full-fledged inauguration of 158 km of ORR in 2016.

Published: 08th October 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

The 21st interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Mallampet entry and exit ramps is set to be opened to traffic on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 21st interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Mallampet entry and exit ramps is set to be opened to traffic on Sunday. The new interchanges built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are a part of retrofitting to provide access to the areas where new large-scale developments have come up.

This will be the second interchange to be inaugurated to motorists after the full-fledged inauguration of 158 km of ORR in 2016. The Narsingi entry and exit ramps were opened in July this year.

The Mallampet interchange constructed in a diamond shape is going to be very useful to nearby areas to access the ORR  to reach another part of the city easily mainly Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally, Bolarum, Mallampet, Kazipally, Shambhipur and Bowrampet, officials said. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the interchange.

The last pending trumpet-shaped interchange at Neoplis Layout in Kokapet is in the final stages of construction and will be opened later this year.

HMDA officials told TNIE that originally exit and entry to ORR were provided at 19 locations but later rapid urbanization in the city outskirts led to increased traffic intensity to manifolds, making the State government create three additional exit-entry facilities.

MORE IN LINE

HMDA officials said that they are seeing if more interchanges need to be built on the outskirts of the city. “Rapid urbanisation taking in the city outskirts might necessitate such projects,” officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Outer Ring RoadHyderabad Metropolitan Development AuthorityHMDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp