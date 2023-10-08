21st interchange on ORR to be opened today

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 21st interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Mallampet entry and exit ramps is set to be opened to traffic on Sunday. The new interchanges built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are a part of retrofitting to provide access to the areas where new large-scale developments have come up.

This will be the second interchange to be inaugurated to motorists after the full-fledged inauguration of 158 km of ORR in 2016. The Narsingi entry and exit ramps were opened in July this year.

The Mallampet interchange constructed in a diamond shape is going to be very useful to nearby areas to access the ORR to reach another part of the city easily mainly Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally, Bolarum, Mallampet, Kazipally, Shambhipur and Bowrampet, officials said. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the interchange.

The last pending trumpet-shaped interchange at Neoplis Layout in Kokapet is in the final stages of construction and will be opened later this year.

HMDA officials told TNIE that originally exit and entry to ORR were provided at 19 locations but later rapid urbanization in the city outskirts led to increased traffic intensity to manifolds, making the State government create three additional exit-entry facilities.

MORE IN LINE

HMDA officials said that they are seeing if more interchanges need to be built on the outskirts of the city. “Rapid urbanisation taking in the city outskirts might necessitate such projects,” officials added.

