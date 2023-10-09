IVF centre inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital, two more planned to open in city hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A government-run In-Vitro Fertility (IVF) centre was inaugurated at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday. With this, IVF treatment will be accessible to all residents of the State, a service that usually costs a significant amount when sought at private facilities.

Additionally, two more IVF centres are slated to be established at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital and MGM Hospital in Warangal. The Telangana government has allocated a total of Rs 16.5 crore for these three centres, with Rs 5.5 crore designated for each facility.

Situated on the fifth floor of the recently established Maternal and Child Health (MCH) unit within the hospital, the IVF centre is divided into three zones- non-sterile, semi-sterile, and sterile. All the zones are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, who inaugurated the centre, expressed his satisfaction that the project, originally slated for a 150-day completion schedule, was successfully finished in just 87 days, thanks to an efficient workforce. He emphasised that this facility would not only serve the local population but also attract people from neighbouring states.

Speaking during the inauguration, Errolla Srinivas, chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), said that Gandhi Hospital has been providing Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) services for the past five years, starting from 2018.

During this time, the hospital’s medical professionals have tirelessly worked to address the issue of childlessness in many underprivileged families, conducting extensive research in the process.

“Studies have shown that approximately 15% of newly married couples face issues related to childlessness. Relying solely on private centres for fertility treatments places a significant financial burden on disadvantaged families. In response, these IVF centres in government hospitals aim to provide vital support to such families, alleviating their financial constraints,” he added.

