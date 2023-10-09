Nursing staff of Gandhi Hospital demand hike in salary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nurses outsourced from Gandhi Hospital voiced their concerns on Sunday regarding a significant reduction in their salaries. These nurses, who were receiving approximately Rs 32,000 during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now facing substantial cuts in their earnings.

Around 200 outsourced nursing staff members have been serving at Gandhi Hospital and Niloufer Hospital for the past 17 years. The nurses said that in 2006, when the State government implemented the Pay Revision Committee (PRC) for government employees, it was decided that the outsourcing nursing staff would receive a basic salary equivalent to regular nurses.

As per the GO 33, issued on July 10, 2020, the basic pay for regular nursing staff is set as Rs 25,140. Subsequently, in 2021, when the State government revised the PRC, their salary increased to Rs 36,750. Despite this guideline, nurses were only receiving Rs 32,668. The reason behind the deduction is not known. Now, officials indicated their intention to further reduce their salaries to Rs 25,140/-, which was met with disappointment.

Nurses expressed their frustration, highlighting the lack of response from both the hospital and the government. They consider it unjust to raise their salaries only to subsequently reduce them, given their dedicated service over 16 years.

Indira, the representative of the Nursing Union, noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic when people were losing their lives and staying away from their families, they continued to serve. Private hospitals offered to pay them Rs 50,000, but they chose to remain at Gandhi Hospital. During the inauguration, of the IVF centre at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday, nurses presented a representation to Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

