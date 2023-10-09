Home Cities Hyderabad

Posting for CI facing bribery charges raises eyebrows

According to sources, political leaders picked police officials of their choice and got them transferred to their respective constituencies in view of the approaching Assembly elections.

Published: 09th October 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the ACB is still looking into the alleged misconduct of three officials of the Banjara Hills police station, inspector B Shravan Kumar who has been facing bribery charges was transferred to Uppal police station. Seven other police inspectors, including Uppal CI Govind Reddy, a sub-inspector and a deputy inspector were transferred to different wings as per the orders of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police.

During the transfers in tri-commissioners during the last week of July, 163 inspectors who had been in the same place for more than two years were reshuffled. According to sources, political leaders picked police officials of their choice and got them transferred to their respective constituencies in view of the approaching Assembly elections.

The posting of former Trimulgherry inspector Shravan Kumar to Uppal police station in spite of corruption charges against him has raised eyebrows. Sravan Kumar was suspended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person who applied for a firearm licence renewal. Even before he got a clean chit from the ACB, he was posted as the SHO of Uppal police station which falls under the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
policeBribeACB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp