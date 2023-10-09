Posting for CI facing bribery charges raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the ACB is still looking into the alleged misconduct of three officials of the Banjara Hills police station, inspector B Shravan Kumar who has been facing bribery charges was transferred to Uppal police station. Seven other police inspectors, including Uppal CI Govind Reddy, a sub-inspector and a deputy inspector were transferred to different wings as per the orders of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police.

During the transfers in tri-commissioners during the last week of July, 163 inspectors who had been in the same place for more than two years were reshuffled. According to sources, political leaders picked police officials of their choice and got them transferred to their respective constituencies in view of the approaching Assembly elections.

The posting of former Trimulgherry inspector Shravan Kumar to Uppal police station in spite of corruption charges against him has raised eyebrows. Sravan Kumar was suspended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person who applied for a firearm licence renewal. Even before he got a clean chit from the ACB, he was posted as the SHO of Uppal police station which falls under the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

HYDERABAD: While the ACB is still looking into the alleged misconduct of three officials of the Banjara Hills police station, inspector B Shravan Kumar who has been facing bribery charges was transferred to Uppal police station. Seven other police inspectors, including Uppal CI Govind Reddy, a sub-inspector and a deputy inspector were transferred to different wings as per the orders of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police. During the transfers in tri-commissioners during the last week of July, 163 inspectors who had been in the same place for more than two years were reshuffled. According to sources, political leaders picked police officials of their choice and got them transferred to their respective constituencies in view of the approaching Assembly elections. The posting of former Trimulgherry inspector Shravan Kumar to Uppal police station in spite of corruption charges against him has raised eyebrows. Sravan Kumar was suspended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person who applied for a firearm licence renewal. Even before he got a clean chit from the ACB, he was posted as the SHO of Uppal police station which falls under the Rachakonda Commissionerate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });