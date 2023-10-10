1,587 polling stations in Hyderabad district are critical: Commissioner Anand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing dates for Assembly polls in Telangana, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Monday said 1,587 polling stations in Hyderabad district have been identified as critical polling stations. The police have also sought the assistance of 32 companies of central forces for the smooth conduct of Assembly polls on November 30.

Anand said integrated checkposts would be set up in the city during the elections for surveillance. Commercial tax, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Road Transport Authority (RTA), excise and narcotics authorities will carry out round-the-clock monitoring, he mentioned, adding that CCTV cameras would be installed near liquor shops as well.

The CP said that those moving large amounts of money would be required to furnish relevant documents and show details of what the money is being used for. He said the accounts where the amount of money beyond the limit has been transferred will be examined.

Addressing a press conference with Anand, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose said 90 flying squads are operational, with six teams deployed in each Assembly constituency. Each squad consists of one executive magistrate, one senior police officer, three armed police officials and one videographer. They will look into all complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, election expenditure, complaints of intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and large sums of cash, among others, he added.

Additionally, 15 video surveillance teams and 15 video viewing teams have started functioning in all segments. They will be recording all major rallies and public meetings to ensure that the MCC is being followed and to prevent misuse of government vehicles, PSUs, government guesthouses and government machinery.

Ronald Rose said places of worship for election propaganda and political activities will strictly be prohibited. No exit poll be conducted or published during the period of the election, he said, adding that defacement on private places against the existing law or/and without consent is prohibited.

There are 3,986 polling stations in Hyderabad district spread across 1,688 building locations. As many as 35,000 polling staff have been drafted for polling duties.

