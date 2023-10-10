Centre focusing on development of tribal people in Telangana, says Munda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Monday virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Tribal Research Institute in Masab Tank. State Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod physically inaugurated the institute in the morning.

Arjun Munda was also scheduled to physically lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Ramji Gond Tribal Museum at Abids at 3 PM. However, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect, his plans were cancelled.

Addressing the gathering, Arjun Munda said the Union government has been taking special interest in the development of tribals in Telangana.

Satyavathi said the research institute will play a crucial role in providing the gap analysis for the Tribal Welfare department.

Kishan Reddy flags off extended train services

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the extended train services between Hadapsar (Pune)-Kacheguda-Kazipet from Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday morning. He also virtually flagged off the extended train services for the Jaipur-Kacheguda-Kurnool, Nanded-Tandur-Raichur, and Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Bodhan passenger trains on the occasion.

