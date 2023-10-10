Glimpse into festive fashion

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The highly anticipated celebration of the year, Dussehra, has finally arrived. When we think of Dussehra, our minds often drift towards shopping for new clothes, and the fashion stores are already bustling with customers. However, many find themselves in a dilemma, uncertain about what to choose and what’s currently in vogue. But fret not; we’ve got you covered! We’ve consulted with the top fashion designers in Hyderabad to discover the latest trends in this festive season.

Dussehra is a celebration deeply rooted in culture and tradition, which naturally steers people towards ethnic wear. Nevertheless, these trends tend to vary depending on age and gender. Let’s begin with young women who are inclined towards blending traditional and modern styles, and experimenting with unique draping techniques. They often pair handloom sarees with crop tops and lehengas in vibrant colours, including Jamdani weaves. Middle-aged women generally prefer elegant silk sarees such as Banarasi or Kanjeevaram, while older women prioritise comfort with soft, lightweight sarees like Tussar silk, cotton, and khadi, embracing sustainability.

The fashion industry, known for its timeless appeal, is witnessing the resurgence of traditional handloom sarees like Banarasi silk, Kanjeevaram, and Chanderi due to their intricate weaving and vibrant colours. Handwoven Jamdani sarees have gained versatility and popularity. Benarasi brocade lehengas and antique jewellery are contributing to the cultural richness and elegance of this festive season.

Turning our attention to men’s attire, young men are opting for a blend of traditional and contemporary styles with kurtas and jackets in handwoven Jamdani or ikkat fabrics, often paired with slim-fit trousers or denim. Middle-aged men lean towards traditional silk kurtas and churidars, while elderly men prefer comfort and simplicity, frequently choosing handwoven textiles like Jamdani stoles or shawls. As for children, colourful ethnic outfits like lehenga-cholis or kurta-dhoti sets add an adorable touch.

The choice of colours and fabrics can completely transform the look of an outfit, adding elegance and luxury. For Dussehra attire, consider deep reds, royal blues, emerald greens, and pastels like blush pink, mint green, and powder blue. Metallic shades like gold and silver are injecting a touch of glamour. In terms of fabric, women are gravitating towards silk, velvet, brocade, and organza, while men are favouring silk, jacquard, and raw silk. Embroidery, zari work, and mirror work are enhancing the depth and opulence of these outfits.

No matter the occasion, designers are infusing traditional Indian elements into their creations, incorporating temple motifs, paisleys, floral patterns, and intricate embroidery. Traditional drapery styles like the saree and dhoti are receiving modern twists, while accessories such as statement jewellery and embellished clutches are completing the ensemble.

This festive season, designers are taking a sustainable approach, utilising organic fabrics, natural dyes, and recycling materials. They are championing slow fashion and encouraging the selection of timeless pieces for the festivities.

Despite our awareness of trending fabrics, colours, and styles, we often find ourselves influenced by celebrities when selecting outfits. This Dussehra, Bollywood stars like Kirron Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, and Anushka Sharma are endorsing Jamdani handlooms.

Renowned designer Shravan Kummar is offering a special Dussehra collection featuring traditional and contemporary outfits for all. “Women can discover sarees, lehengas, and salwar suits in opulent handwoven fabrics, while men have access to kurta-pajama sets and sherwanis in luxurious designs at our fashion house,” he proudly states.

Gaurang Shah, another celebrated designer, enthuses, “We have a magnificent collection of handloom sarees adorned with intricate Jamdani patterns, celebrating India’s rich heritage. These sarees and dresses capture the timeless charm of our culture while ensuring comfort and style for the festive season.”

