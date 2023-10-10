Mesmerising musical tribute for Madana Gopal Rao

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a tranquil Sunday evening in Hyderabad, as the scorching sun’s relentless heat left people weary and drained, a soulful classical music and dance concert breathed fresh life into their hearts. This extraordinary event, titled Madana Gopala Rao Guru Mahotsav, was meticulously curated by Dr Shrinivas Rao Mukku, the son of the legendary Madana Gopal Rao, in honour of his father’s 100th birth anniversary. The prestigious Shilpakala Vedika played host to this memorable tribute to Madana Gopala Rao, a stalwart in the world of music.

The evening commenced with the enchanting melodies of Taal Yatra, a musical journey led by 14 exceptionally talented artists, each proficiently wielding a diverse range of instruments. The masterful composition of Pandit Suresh Talwalkar orchestrated this mesmerising concert, transporting the audience into a realm of pure musical enchantment.

From the artists gracing the stage with their instruments to the audience members swaying to the rhythmic beats, every soul present was fully immersed in the transcendent music. Taal Yatra seamlessly fused Western, Latin, African, and East European drums, harmoniously blending them with Indian percussions like Tabla and Pakhawaj, as well as Sitar, Flute, Harmonium, and Vocals. It was a testament to the genius and dedication of Padmashri Taal Yogi Pandit Suresh Talwakar.

Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, sharing his thoughts on this unique performance, remarked, “Performing Taal Yatra in Hyderabad for the first time was a challenge, given the need for a large group of talented artists.”

Following this musical extravaganza, the stage was graced by a mesmerising Kathak ballet titled Krishna the Liberator.

This captivating performance skillfully combined storytelling with the graceful art of Kathak, expertly composed by Guru Shama Bhate. The performance was a visual delight, with parallel introductions for every story in the timeless tale. The choreography was in perfect harmony with the narrative, and the dancers’ expressions beautifully conveyed every emotion, leaving the audience spellbound. It was a flawless Kathak performance infused with a compelling storyline — a true artistic masterpiece.

Reflecting on the life and contributions of Madana Gopala Rao, it is evident that he dedicated his career to the national government at Military Engineering Services (MES) while also pursuing teaching as a sideline. He imparted his knowledge of Hindi in South India and English in North India, where he spent the majority of his life. Madana Gopala Rao was not only a great music enthusiast but also a person who ensured the education of not only his own children but of all those who came into contact with him.

Dr Shrinivas Rao Mukku, Chairman of Art Hub, beautifully summarised the essence of Madana Gopala Rao Guru Mahotsav by saying, “This celebration marks the 100th birth year of my father, who was not just a common man, but a common man with unwavering peace, love, honesty, integrity, and, above all, an immense passion for music. Through him, we celebrate all fathers and parents as our first gurus. Hence, it is rightfully named Madana Gopala Guru Mahotsav.”

HYDERABAD: On a tranquil Sunday evening in Hyderabad, as the scorching sun’s relentless heat left people weary and drained, a soulful classical music and dance concert breathed fresh life into their hearts. This extraordinary event, titled Madana Gopala Rao Guru Mahotsav, was meticulously curated by Dr Shrinivas Rao Mukku, the son of the legendary Madana Gopal Rao, in honour of his father’s 100th birth anniversary. The prestigious Shilpakala Vedika played host to this memorable tribute to Madana Gopala Rao, a stalwart in the world of music. The evening commenced with the enchanting melodies of Taal Yatra, a musical journey led by 14 exceptionally talented artists, each proficiently wielding a diverse range of instruments. The masterful composition of Pandit Suresh Talwalkar orchestrated this mesmerising concert, transporting the audience into a realm of pure musical enchantment. From the artists gracing the stage with their instruments to the audience members swaying to the rhythmic beats, every soul present was fully immersed in the transcendent music. Taal Yatra seamlessly fused Western, Latin, African, and East European drums, harmoniously blending them with Indian percussions like Tabla and Pakhawaj, as well as Sitar, Flute, Harmonium, and Vocals. It was a testament to the genius and dedication of Padmashri Taal Yogi Pandit Suresh Talwakar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, sharing his thoughts on this unique performance, remarked, “Performing Taal Yatra in Hyderabad for the first time was a challenge, given the need for a large group of talented artists.” Following this musical extravaganza, the stage was graced by a mesmerising Kathak ballet titled Krishna the Liberator. This captivating performance skillfully combined storytelling with the graceful art of Kathak, expertly composed by Guru Shama Bhate. The performance was a visual delight, with parallel introductions for every story in the timeless tale. The choreography was in perfect harmony with the narrative, and the dancers’ expressions beautifully conveyed every emotion, leaving the audience spellbound. It was a flawless Kathak performance infused with a compelling storyline — a true artistic masterpiece. Reflecting on the life and contributions of Madana Gopala Rao, it is evident that he dedicated his career to the national government at Military Engineering Services (MES) while also pursuing teaching as a sideline. He imparted his knowledge of Hindi in South India and English in North India, where he spent the majority of his life. Madana Gopala Rao was not only a great music enthusiast but also a person who ensured the education of not only his own children but of all those who came into contact with him. Dr Shrinivas Rao Mukku, Chairman of Art Hub, beautifully summarised the essence of Madana Gopala Rao Guru Mahotsav by saying, “This celebration marks the 100th birth year of my father, who was not just a common man, but a common man with unwavering peace, love, honesty, integrity, and, above all, an immense passion for music. Through him, we celebrate all fathers and parents as our first gurus. Hence, it is rightfully named Madana Gopala Guru Mahotsav.”