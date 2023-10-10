Telangana HC: What steps are being taken to curb student suicides?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued a directive to the State government and the Commissioner of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), requiring them to furnish details on the measures taken to address student suicidal attempts in the State’s junior colleges within two weeks.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that drew attention to the lack of action by the TSBIE and the management of junior colleges in preventing students’ suicidal tendencies, particularly during result announcements.

Earlier, the court had sought a response from the government on this matter. Special Government Pleader Mujib Kumar Sadasivuni submitted an affidavit, outlining the steps taken to address it. According to the affidavit, a committee, comprising members of management from different colleges, was formed to devise guidelines aimed at curbing suicidal attempts by students.

Among the guidelines put forth, every junior college in the State is now required to appoint senior faculty members as student counsellors. Additionally, extra classes should be at most three hours per day. Students residing in college-managed facilities must be provided with a minimum of eight hours of sleep, 1.5 hours in the morning for breakfast and preparation, one hour of recreation in the evening, and 45 minutes each for lunch and dinner.

Furthermore, special counsel for the government said colleges have been instructed to arrange lectures by inviting experts to help students dealing with anxiety and related issues.

Upon reviewing the counter affidavit submitted by the TSBIE, the court asked if any follow-up actions had been taken by the TSBIE in response to the guidelines being implemented by colleges. As a result, the TSBIE has been directed to provide an update on these actions within two weeks.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

