Telangana High Court directs government to revise minimum wage rates

The government’s counsel clarified to the court that the GOs are still pending revision due to objections raised by industries and establishments.

Published: 10th October 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued a directive to the State government, compelling them to revise minimum wages under the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. The court has further mandated that the revised minimum wage rates be published in an official gazette within six weeks.

A division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the non-payment of revised minimum wage rates, particularly concerning 73 scheduled employment.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, argued that despite the State government issuing five Government Orders (GOs) on June 25, 2021, and June 30, 2021, to prescribe revised minimum wages, these revisions have not been published. However, the government’s counsel clarified to the court that the GOs are still pending revision due to objections raised by industries and establishments.

