ED officials grill Tollywood actor Navdeep for 10 hours in drug case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Navdeep appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Tuesday in connection with the alleged involvement in drug dealing as well as money laundering. The actor appeared before the agency at around 10 a.m. along with his bank statements, mobile phones and other related documents. The agency suspects Navdeep of having connections with three Nigerians in drug dealings and is in possession of a record of some transactions with them.

The agency has found out that he has three bank accounts and suspects that a few of the transactions are related to three Nigerians. The agency also investigated his pub-related business transactions. The ED officials asked Navdeep to submit details of his personal accounts and statements, where the agency suspects some transactions related to money laundering.

The notice was served on him by the ED, Hyderabad zone, after receiving inputs from the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau. Navdeep was also investigated by the ED earlier based on the inputs provided by the Excise and Prohibition department related to drugs.

At that time, Navdeep and other prominent actors also appeared before the ED in the case. On Tuesday, the officials of the agency questioned Navdeep for almost 10 hours and asked him to appear in the future if they needed any further investigation.

