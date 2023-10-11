Home Cities Hyderabad

ED officials grill Tollywood actor Navdeep for 10 hours in drug case

The agency has found out that he has three bank accounts and suspects that few of the transactions are related to three Nigerians.

Published: 11th October 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate-ED-Raids

The Directorate of Enforcement building. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Navdeep appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Tuesday in connection with the alleged involvement in drug dealing as well as money laundering. The actor appeared before the agency at around 10 a.m. along with his bank statements, mobile phones and other related documents. The agency suspects Navdeep of having connections with three Nigerians in drug dealings and is in possession of a record of some transactions with them.

The agency has found out that he has three bank accounts and suspects that a few of the transactions are related to three Nigerians. The agency also investigated his pub-related business transactions. The ED officials asked Navdeep to submit details of his personal accounts and statements, where the agency suspects some transactions related to money laundering.

The notice was served on him by the ED, Hyderabad zone, after receiving inputs from the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau. Navdeep was also investigated by the ED earlier based on the inputs provided by the Excise and Prohibition department related to drugs.

At that time, Navdeep and other prominent actors also appeared before the ED in the case. On Tuesday, the officials of the agency questioned Navdeep for almost 10 hours and asked him to appear in the future if they needed any further investigation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navdeep Enforcement Directorate drug dealings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp