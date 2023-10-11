Empowering girls locally

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We are in a society where gender equality is a battle being fought on many fronts. But surprisingly, many important aspects of the girl's lives such as their career and marriage are still in the hands of parents and society. For some girls, this can be a barrier to achieving their dreams, but a few see it as a challenge to overcome and prove to the world that they are wrong. However, it’s crucial to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of young girls who are pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child.

Gayathri Kothapalli

The glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry remain a faraway fantasy for many. Some even try to create a profession out of their acting talents by showcasing them on social media.

Gayathri Kothapalli, an 18-year-old acting enthusiast, chose a different direction. She didn’t aim for social media popularity or go to acting school. Despite facing opposition from her orthodox family, her love for acting never waned.

Hailing from a conservative background, her initial attempts to pursue her passion as a child artist didn’t work out. She relentlessly pursued her dream of acting, finally convincing her mother to support her. Her first audition for a Telugu serial, Gundamma Katha, was nothing short of a triumph. Surprisingly, she secured a role even without prior experience or any dub-smash videos to her name.

This achievement spoke volumes about her talent and dedication.

But the journey was far from over. Gayathri’s father remained sceptical, emphasising the importance of education. Nevertheless, she continued her acting journey. Just six months later, in a remarkable turn of events, she secured the lead role in Suryakantham. She says that when you truly desire something in life, consistent effort is essential, whether it’s convincing your parents or achieving your dream.

While some girls are blessed with supportive families and societies, others face challenges beyond their years. Khashikha Vaddiraj, a 15-year-old student at Oakridge International School, falls into the former category, but her chosen path is nothing short of exceptional.

At the tender age of 12, Khashikha embarked on a mission to tackle a pressing issue: menstrual hygiene management. Her school project led her to delve into a topic rarely discussed: the challenges faced by women in managing their menstrual hygiene in rural areas.

Khashikha travelled to her hometown Warangal for research and interviewed people in order to understand the difficulties faced by rural women. Motivated by the need for change, she committed to establishing Avadhi, an NGO that conducts menstrual hygiene awareness campaigns and distributes environmentally friendly reusable cloth pads. Without proper manpower, funds and especially time since she is still pursuing her education, she is determined to contribute to society.

Considering the environmental impact of disposable sanitary pads, she raised funds to manufacture reusable cloth pads by employing local women to stitch these cloth pads and providing them with a monthly salary, contributing to women’s empowerment. So far, she has distributed 1,500 of these cloth pads and received a positive response. Dealing with sensitive issues like menstrual hygiene, especially in a society with cultural taboos is a challenging task. “Convincing women to talk openly about menstrual hygiene was tough,” she admits.

Khashikha highlights the significance of boosting menstrual hygiene awareness, supporting girls’ education, and overcoming period taboos. She feels that teaching girls about menstruation hygiene can avoid school dropouts and empower rural women.

