MCC screening committee to assess proposals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In order to assess and regulate proposals concerning the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and its enforcement, an MCC screening committee has been established. It will be led by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari in collaboration with two senior officers, as per an official order issued on Tuesday.

The committee’s composition includes two members who are either secretaries, principal secretaries, or special chief secretaries of the relevant departments linked to the proposals. Additionally, the committee incorporates the secretary or principal secretary from the general administration/coordination departments of the State.

The primary responsibility of the committee is to meticulously evaluate each proposal before forwarding it to the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana. This evaluation will be conducted in accordance with the ECI’s established instructions and clarifications, which are accessible through the ECI portal.

Proposals that receive the screening committee’s approval should be submitted to the Telangana CEO along with details and a justification for their urgency, explaining why they cannot wait until the conclusion of the election process.

Following this process, the Telangana CEO will proceed to forward only those proposals that have received clearance from the screening committee to the ECI. Simultaneously, the CEO will communicate the ECI’s decision upon receipt of their response.

