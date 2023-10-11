The javelin sensation

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Banjara Hills Road No. 2 was buzzing with people lining up in long ques just to catch a glimpse of the nation’s ‘Golden Boy’, Neeraj Chopra, who after winning gold in the men’s javelin throw event at the 2023 Asian Games, was in the city to launch Under Armour’s flagship store.

During his two-day city schedule, he also visited Gopi Chand Badminton Academy, Keystone Basketball Academy and other sports centres in Gachibowli where he met with young players. On the sidelines of the launch, CE caught up with the 25-year-old athlete about his memories of Hyderabad, his love for sports and the importance of being patient and working hard to succeed.

Rise of a star

Born on December 24, 1997, in the quaint village of Khandra in Haryana, Neeraj’s remarkable journey from a modest background to becoming an Olympic champion is an awe-inspiring tale of unwavering determination, relentless hard work, and undeniable talent. Neeraj Chopra’s passion for sports ignited at an early age. Growing up in a family of farmers, he naturally gravitated towards physical activities. However, it wasn’t until he found his way to the Chotu Ram Stadium in Panipat that he unearthed his true calling in athletics. His prodigious talent in javelin throwing was quickly recognised, propelling him on the path to becoming a professional athlete.

Notably, in 2015, Neeraj visited Hyderabad while competing in the Under-20 category. Reflecting on his visit, he marvelled at the city’s growth and transformation with its towering buildings and sprawling developments. He was pleased to witness the growth of sports in the city as well.

Speaking about the pivotal role played by the Sports Authority of India in nurturing young talents, Neeraj acknowledges their collaborative efforts with the government and corporate entities to promote sports and organise training camps for aspiring athletes. Recounting his early challenges, he humbly states, “Those were the days when I was in the groove, and for me, everything was fine. Even if it meant travelling in unreserved train compartments and sharing accommodations with fellow athletes, I didn’t perceive them as challenges at that time.”

Despite encountering setbacks due to injuries, Neeraj remains in excellent form this season and harbours confidence in surpassing the elusive 90-metre mark. He clinched a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games, contributing to India’s historic tally of 107 medals. On his injuries, he remarks, “Yes, I was confident that I would breach the 90-metre mark this season. But injuries are part of the game. Still, I kept pushing myself and won gold medals. We will go step by step, and I am sure I will breach the 90-metre mark.”

Patience is the key

For Neeraj, patience is the cornerstone of his aspirations. Drawing inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt, who have amassed multiple medals in the Olympics and World Championships, he expresses his desire for a long, injury-free career to bring home numerous medals for his country. His ambition is fuelled by an unshakable work ethic and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Neeraj’s success transcends the realm of sports; he serves as a beacon of hope for countless young athletes in India, especially those hailing from rural backgrounds, who dare to dream of achieving greatness. His journey exemplifies the power of dedication, hard work, and guidance in surmounting any obstacle and reaching the pinnacle of one’s chosen field. Beyond his athletic prowess, Neeraj stands as a role model for his humility and dedication to social causes. He leverages his newfound fame and resources to support initiatives that foster sports development in rural India, ensuring that budding talents from similar backgrounds receive the opportunities they deserve.

In a heartfelt message to parents, the athlete implores them to instil patience in their children and refrain from complaining about the lack of world-class facilities everywhere. He emphasises the importance of nurturing a genuine passion for success, dreaming big, and steadfastly pursuing one’s goals. Neeraj himself endured significant hardships before achieving success, making patience an invaluable virtue.

When asked about the possibility of a biopic about his life and which actor he’d like to see portray him, Neeraj remains grounded, stating, “I have much to achieve before the idea of a biopic can even be considered. However, if a compelling script were to emerge, I would gladly train the actor playing my role in the nuances of the sport and throwing technique. Otherwise, the audience might chuckle and wonder, ‘How can he throw like that?’”

Sharing insights into his personal life and future aspirations, Neeraj reveals that winning medals, especially when the national anthem plays, fills him with immense pride. He remains true to his roots, cherishing moments of joy and mischief with his siblings, just as he did as a child. Outside of training, he enjoys activities such as shopping, travelling, and relishing moments of solitude. Behind an athlete’s success lies relentless hard work and untiring effort. He is resolute in addressing his weaknesses and vows to give his best in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra's passion for sports ignited at an early age. Growing up in a family of farmers, he naturally gravitated towards physical activities. However, it wasn't until he found his way to the Chotu Ram Stadium in Panipat that he unearthed his true calling in athletics. His prodigious talent in javelin throwing was quickly recognised, propelling him on the path to becoming a professional athlete. Notably, in 2015, Neeraj visited Hyderabad while competing in the Under-20 category. Reflecting on his visit, he marvelled at the city's growth and transformation with its towering buildings and sprawling developments. He was pleased to witness the growth of sports in the city as well. 