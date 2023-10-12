Comic camaraderie 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Known for his sharp wit and the ability to make audiences burst into fits of laughter, Sandesh Jonny stands out as one of Hyderabad’s most cherished comedians. Recently, he expanded his comedic horizons from the stage to the silver screen, making his mark in the film industry. Sandesh shared his comedic talents in the movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, bringing his humour to a new medium. We caught up with Sandesh to learn more about his cinematic adventure and the delight he found in working with film dialogues.

Reflecting on his experience working alongside the film’s lead actor, Naveen Polishetty, Sandesh expressed, “I had the pleasure of collaborating with Naveen Polishetty, a comic virtuoso known for his impeccable comic timing and profound appreciation for humour. While the hours were long, the camaraderie was lively. We had a remarkable time as we were surrounded by funny, creative minds. Laughter was a constant companion, but from my perspective, it was also a journey of learning. I had never ventured into the realm of film and scripted dialogues before. The entire experience was a joyful exploration, and it was enlightening to collaborate with someone as seasoned as Naveen.”

Naveen Polishetty’s character, Sidhu, in the film resonates deeply with the lives of many stand-up comedians today, including Sandesh himself. Sandesh shared, “I can completely relate to the character, as it was meticulously crafted, drawing inspiration from our own experiences. The character mirrors my journey, especially the part where he juggles work and stand-up comedy during the initial phase. That mirrors my life over the past eight years. I recently took the plunge to pursue comedy full-time. Well, except for the part where he achieves great success and globetrotting in the UK, the character is a reflection of my own experiences.”

The movie effectively delivers a message about the challenges and aspirations of stand-up comedians, shedding light on their journey. When asked if this film would help people better understand the efforts of a comedian, Sandesh confidently affirmed, “Absolutely! This film will undoubtedly enlighten the audience about the world of stand-up comedy. Movies have a wider reach, and through this film, people will gain a deeper insight into the essence of stand-up comedy.”

Sandesh is not only thrilled about his film venture but also open to being a part of other cinematic projects. He shared, “I would be elated to participate in upcoming movies, though there’s nothing in the pipeline as of now. I’m currently exploring my creative side and working on my own projects.

This was my debut in the film industry, and it’s been a fantastic experience. Usually, I perform live on stage, but this was the first time I had the opportunity to write jokes and see them come to life on the big screen. I’ve watched other people’s names in movie credits throughout my life, and it’s genuinely fulfilling to see my name up there.”

Describing his life as a stand-up comedian, Sandesh Jonny explained, “My life as a stand-up comedian is rather uncomplicated. I essentially exist, observe, and then weave those observations into humour to share with my audience. I lead a simple life, engaging in various activities like travelling, sports, and conversations with people. I strive to keep my life as ordinary as possible so that I can connect with my audience on a relatable level.”

