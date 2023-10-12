Eco warrior 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women have consistently displayed unwavering determination to forge their own path in the workforce, and a shining example of this resolute spirit is Penmatsa Annapurna, hailing from Bhimavaram in West Godavari. She has dedicated the last 18 years of her life to crafting a livelihood for herself and empowering the women around her. Her chosen vocation? Crafting jute and cloth bags. Our encounter with Annapurna took place at the Saras exhibition in Hyderabad, situated beside Imax. It was here that we were introduced to Annapurna’s innovative concept: lightweight luggage bags fashioned from eco-friendly jute and cloth materials.

An entrepreneur and a catalyst for change in her community, Annapurna embarked on her bag-making career with a mission in mind. She explains, “I used to serve as a Women’s Livelihood Coordinator, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the organisation was forced to shut down. The core objective of this initiative was to adopt several villages and provide women with the skills they needed to make a living. I concentrated on teaching them various skills, including tailoring, painting, and more.

Even after the organisation closed, I remained determined to continue. I had always been passionate about sewing bags, so I decided to create them myself and teach other women, establishing a small work center for all of us.”

Choosing to work with bags, particularly those made from jute and cloth, was a conscious decision driven by her commitment to environmental sustainability. Annapurna elaborates, “I believed that crafting bags from cloth and jute would be beneficial for the environment, as these bags are durable and can be used for an extended period. I initiated my journey by creating cloth bags in October 2005. I would experiment with designs during the night, drawing inspiration from the bags commonly used by women. Eventually, I expanded to crafting school bags and luggage bags, emphasising quality in both cloth and jute materials. My goal was for everyone to embrace the bags I created.”

At the height of her enterprise, Annapurna had around 30 women collaborating with her. She supplied them with materials, and they would complete the stitching at home. This arrangement ensured that women could work from the comfort of their own homes during their free time. Annapurna’s commitment extended to providing sewing machines, which she procured through loans, so that these women could work from home instead of commuting to a central workspace. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 30 women were actively engaged in this venture, but the number has since reduced to around 20.

Speaking about the diverse range of products available at their workshop, “Ganesh Jute and Cloth Bags,” Annapurna highlights, “We offer bags that start at just Rs 10. Our luggage bags designed for international travel are particularly remarkable, capable of accommodating up to 23 kg of cargo while weighing a mere 2 kg. This is significantly lighter compared to conventional travel bags available in stores. Our bags are foldable, washable, and constructed from robust materials to prevent tearing, with great attention to detail in the stitching process. These bags are waterproof and built to last. Also, we offer options tailored to customers’ preferences. We are currently participating in an exhibition until October 16th, and we can also be reached on Instagram under the name ‘Ganesh Jute and Cloth Bags.’”

