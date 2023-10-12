Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of Adikmet flyover closure from Oct 12 to Nov 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A traffic advisory has been put in place at Nallakunta in view of Adikmet flyover closure from October 12 to November 11.Restrictions for heavy vehicles: Between 5 am and 10 pm, heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming through Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, intending to proceed towards Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Secunderabad, Lalapet, ECIL, Nacharam, Moulali will be diverted at Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, Vidyanagar ROB - NCC onto Osmania University Road.

Commuters travelling from Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction -Ramnagar T Junction towards Ramnagar Gundu will be diverted at Ramnagar Gundu towards Ramnagar X road. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed either onto O.U Road or Lalithanagar Road.

Vehicles coming from Tarnaka junction and intending to go towards Vidyanagar - Hindi Mahavidyala - Shankarmatt - Fever Hospital road will be diverted at OU ‘Y’ junction to take on OU - NCC - Vidyanagar road. Vehicles from Tarnaka Junction will be diverted at Seetafalmandi T Junction towards ROB Seethafalmandi. Vehicular movement is restricted towards Warasiguda Road and will be diverted at Seethafalmandi Junction towards Chilkalguda Road.

Restrictions for light vehicles:

Vehicles coming through Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, intending to proceed towards Tarnaka or Chilkalguda or Secunderabad will be diverted at Ramnagar T Junction towards Ramnagar Gundu to take Lalithanagar - Boudhanagar X Road - Warasiguda - Namalagundu - Seethafalmandi Junction - Seetafalmandi ROB to join on OU road at Seethafalmandi T Junction near EFLU.

Commuters travelling from Tarnaka junction intending to proceed towards Vidyanagar - Hindi Mahavidyala - Shankarmatt - Fever Hospital road will be diverted at Prof. Ramireddy Distance Education Centre (PGRDC) towards Boudhanagar X Road. Citizens are requested to make note of the above diversions and take alternatives to ensure easy and hassle-free travel.

