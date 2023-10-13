On the run for 26 years, man accused of duping LPG dealers of Rs 1.2 crore arrested

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being on the run for the last 26 years, Ashok Biswal, who had defrauded LPG dealers of Rs 1.2 crore under the pretext of providing subsidised gas cylinders, was arrested by a team of CID officials in Odisha. He was booked for criminal breach of trust and cheating offences.

According to officials, Ashok was the promoter of Birla Blue Flames, which appointed Sharada Refrigerators in Allahabad as the All India Distributors for Birla LPG, which was managed by one of his associates, who was identified as A-3 in the case.

Additionally, he established Jagmeetha Enterprises as the distributor in undivided Andhra Pradesh and other states. The office was initially situated at the Barman Building, Gunfoundry, with Ashok serving as chairman and BV Rao as the managing director.

They held the authority to appoint district-wise distributors and dealers in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

“Ashok collected a total of Rs 1,22,91,200 in registration fees, security deposits and cylinder leases between May 1994 and August 1995. After collecting these amounts from dealers, the accused shut down their offices and disappeared without delivering the cylinders,” added officials.

Ashok has been evading authorities since the commission of the offence, even after the charge sheet was filed, and has been avoiding court proceedings for 26 years. The non-bailable warrants special execution team of CID arrested him. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody.

143 cyber crimes detected in 4 months

In the last four months, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) has detected 143 cyber crime cases and arrested 19 offenders. TSCSB director Stephen Raveendra constituted 14 teams comprising officers from six commissionerates — Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Karimnagar, Warangal and Siddipet — and Jagtial district. Apart from Telangana, the teams visited Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. They arrested 19 offenders connected to 143 cases registered in Telangana and 726 reported incidents in other States.

Confiscated items

26 mobile phones

1 laptop

45 debit cards

9 bank passbooks

1 PoS machine

11 cheque books

