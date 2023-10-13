Home Cities Hyderabad

Puducherry woman found dead in hotel room in Hyderabad

Madhapur police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating it.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young woman from Puducherry was found dead in a rented room at an Oyo hotel in Madhapur on Wednesday. She is said to have been in a relationship with a college friend from Chennai. The girl identified as Sravana Priya worked in Hetro, Hyderabad while her friend, Srihari Ramesh is from Ambatur, Chennai.

According to police, both of them had alcohol and then had a  meal together. But as Ramesh had severe vomiting, he visited a nearby private hospital where he was admitted all night. He was then discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

When Ramesh returned to the hotel, he found Sravana Priya sitting on the floor very still. She did not respond when he called her. Panicked after seeing her, he called the hotel staff, who immediately called an ambulance. The ambulance staff said that she was dead already. Madhapur police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating it.

