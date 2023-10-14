False claim over 50 acres land: HMDA files affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken a significant step in an ongoing multi-crore land fraud case by filing an affidavit in the Telangana High Court, accusing the petitioner of misleading the court by submitting a fake order copy. The HMDA, represented by its Estate Officer B Kishan Rao, has requested the court to direct the Registry to file a complaint with the police against the petitioner to initiate necessary legal action.

The petitions in question, concerning over 50 acres of prime land worth, were filed by Mohammed Yahiya Qureshi of Falaknuma and Mohammed Moinuddin of Vattepally in Hyderabad’s old city. They claimed that their ancestors had acquired these land parcels, now worth over Rs 500 crore, from Paigah owners and raised objections to the involvement of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the police in their land matters. This dispute has historical roots related to Nizam properties.

During the most recent hearing on September 15, 2023, Advocate General BS Prasad raised substantial doubts about the authenticity of these orders and accused the petitioners of deception. He presented evidence suggesting that no such orders actually existed. Further, Prasad highlighted that certain documents, including panchayat receipts from Shamshabad purportedly issued in 2007, were fabricated. The AG argued that these receipts falsely indicated Shamshabad to be in Telangana, despite the state of Telangana coming into existence at a later date.

