Festive feast
Published: 14th October 2023 10:11 AM | Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:12 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals in India as its an amalgamation
of dance, devotion, and vibrant colours. It is not just a festival in India but a celebration of faith, community, and tradition. Here are a few easy-to-do recipes shared by experts to try during this festive season at home.
Dahi Aloo
Ingredients
- 500 gm potatoes
- 2 cups of water
- 2 teaspoon powdered fennel seeds
- 2 teaspoon cumin
- Sendha namak (as required)
- 50 gm coriander leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon dried ginger powder
- 2 cups of yoghurt (curd)
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 1 inch grated ginger
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
Method
- Boil the potatoes to begin the preparation.
- Soak Sabudana over night.
- To prepare this easy recipe, wash potatoes in running water.
- Then, place the pressure cooker on high flame and add the potatoes in it along with the required water.
- Close the cooker with its lid and boil the potatoes.
- Once done, peel their skin and cut them into small pieces in a large bowl. Saute the spices for a few seconds.
- Take another bowl and beat yoghurt to a smooth consistency.
- You can use a hand blender for the same.
- Now, place a kadhai on medium flame and heat ghee in it.
- When the ghee is hot enough, add cumin seeds to it. 11. Let it splutter, then add grated ginger to the pan.
- Sauté for a few seconds and let it cook for a few seconds.
- Cook potato with all the spices Next, add all the spices - chilli powder, garam masala, fennel seeds powder, sendha namak and dry ginger powder in the potatoes.
- Stir and cook the potatoes for about a minute.
- Give your Dahi Aloo final touch by adding yogurt to it .
- Add the beaten curd in the kadhai and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Then, add a little water for better consistency and mix well all the ingredients.
- Let the gravy simmer till it thickens for about 5-10 minutes and make sure to keep stirring in between.
- Once the gravy is made, garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot. 9. Serve hot with steamed rice.
Sabudana and Sweet Potato Chaat
Ingredients
- 4 large sweet potatoes diced, around 1 kilogram
- 200 gm soaked sabudana
- 2 table spoon oil
- 1/2 tea spoon chaat masala
- 1/2 tea spoon salt
- 50 gm peanuts
- 8 to 10 nos papdi
- 1/2 pomegranate
- 1 table spoon mint chutney
- 2 table spoon spoon tamarind chutney
- Chop cilantro for garnish
- 1 lemon juice. Sev for garnish
Method
- Pre-heat oven to 160 degrees.
- Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into cubes (around 1-inch cubes). Transfer the diced sweet potatoes to a bowl and add oil.
- Add 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix using your hands until all the cubes are well coated with the oil and the spices.
- Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast at 180 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until the sweet potatoes are tender but yet retain their shape. Do not over-cook these.
- While the sweet potatoes are in the oven, place the peanuts in a pan on medium heat. roast for around 4 to 5 minutes stirring often until lightly roasted (careful not to burn them). Remove pan from heat.
- Once done, transfer the roasted sweet potatoes to a large bowl. And add the roasted peanuts and soaked sabudana to it. Also, crush 8-10 papdi and add that to the bowl along with 2 tablespoons of pomegranate arils.
- Then add the mint chutney. Followed by sweet tamarind chutney. Mix everything together. Finally squeeze in juice of 1 lime.
- Transfer the sweet potato chaat into a serving bowl, sprinkle lots of chaat masala on top and top with cilantro, sev, more pomegranate arils and drizzle some more cilantro chutney and serve
Sorghum Khichdi
Ingredients
- 1 cup jawari (sorghum)
- 1/2 cup peanut roasted
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cumin
- 3-4 whole dried red chilly
- 6-8 curry leaves
- 2 tsp sendha namak
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 1 tsp green chillies, chopped
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
Method
- Wash jawari till water clears. Soak in water for about an 8 hour and pressure cook it till two whistles.
- Drain in a colander, then spread over a thick cloth for about 1 hour.
- Mix jawar, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder very well, so that it is coated well with this mixture.
- Heat the ghee and add jeera, red chilli and curry leafs.
- When chilli darkens a bit, add jawari mixture and turn around over low heat till cooked through.
- Take it off the heat, add the lemon juice and mix well.
- Serve garnished with the fresh chopped coriander and the fried green chillies.
Sweet Potato & Sabudana Wada
Ingredients
- 100 gms sabudana
- 200 gms sweet potato boiled & mashed
- 50 gms Roasted & crushed peanuts
- ½ tsp fine chop ginger
- 1 tsp cumin
- 10 gms fine chopped green chilly
- 5 gms fine chopped fresh coriander
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Oil for frying
Method
- In a large bowl take sabudana and soak with enough water for 3 hours. Drain off the water and rest for 30 minutes, allowing to drain off the water completely.
- Now take the soaked sabudana in a large bowl, also, add mashed sweet potato and crushed peanuts, additionally, add chopped ginger, cumin, chopped chilli, chopped coriander and ½ tsp salt.
- Mix and mash well with your hand.
- Prepare vada by deep frying till it turns to golden colour.
- Finally, serve sabudana vada hot along with spicy tomato ketchup & masala tea.