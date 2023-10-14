Festive feast

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals in India as its an amalgamation

of dance, devotion, and vibrant colours. It is not just a festival in India but a celebration of faith, community, and tradition. Here are a few easy-to-do recipes shared by experts to try during this festive season at home.

Dahi Aloo

Ingredients

500 gm potatoes

2 cups of water

2 teaspoon powdered fennel seeds

2 teaspoon cumin

Sendha namak (as required)

50 gm coriander leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger powder

2 cups of yoghurt (curd)

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 inch grated ginger

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Method

Boil the potatoes to begin the preparation.

Soak Sabudana over night.

To prepare this easy recipe, wash potatoes in running water.

Then, place the pressure cooker on high flame and add the potatoes in it along with the required water.

Close the cooker with its lid and boil the potatoes.

Once done, peel their skin and cut them into small pieces in a large bowl. Saute the spices for a few seconds.

Take another bowl and beat yoghurt to a smooth consistency.

You can use a hand blender for the same.

Now, place a kadhai on medium flame and heat ghee in it.

When the ghee is hot enough, add cumin seeds to it. 11. Let it splutter, then add grated ginger to the pan.

Sauté for a few seconds and let it cook for a few seconds.

Cook potato with all the spices Next, add all the spices - chilli powder, garam masala, fennel seeds powder, sendha namak and dry ginger powder in the potatoes.

Stir and cook the potatoes for about a minute.

Give your Dahi Aloo final touch by adding yogurt to it .

Add the beaten curd in the kadhai and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Then, add a little water for better consistency and mix well all the ingredients.

Let the gravy simmer till it thickens for about 5-10 minutes and make sure to keep stirring in between.

Once the gravy is made, garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot. 9. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Sabudana and Sweet Potato Chaat

Ingredients

4 large sweet potatoes diced, around 1 kilogram

200 gm soaked sabudana

2 table spoon oil

1/2 tea spoon chaat masala

1/2 tea spoon salt

50 gm peanuts

8 to 10 nos papdi

1/2 pomegranate

1 table spoon mint chutney

2 table spoon spoon tamarind chutney

Chop cilantro for garnish

1 lemon juice. Sev for garnish

Method

Pre-heat oven to 160 degrees.

Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into cubes (around 1-inch cubes).  Transfer the diced sweet potatoes to a bowl and add oil.

Add 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix using your hands until all the cubes are well coated with the oil and the spices.

Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast at 180 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until the sweet potatoes are tender but yet retain their shape. Do not over-cook these.

While the sweet potatoes are in the oven, place the peanuts in a pan on medium heat. roast for around 4 to 5 minutes stirring often until lightly roasted (careful not to burn them). Remove pan from heat.

Once done, transfer the roasted sweet potatoes to a large bowl. And add the roasted peanuts and soaked sabudana to it. Also, crush 8-10 papdi and add that to the bowl along with 2 tablespoons of pomegranate arils.

Then add the mint chutney. Followed by sweet tamarind chutney. Mix everything together. Finally squeeze in juice of 1 lime.

Transfer the sweet potato chaat into a serving bowl, sprinkle lots of chaat masala on top and top with cilantro, sev, more pomegranate arils and drizzle some more cilantro chutney and serve

Sorghum Khichdi

Ingredients

1 cup jawari (sorghum)

1/2 cup peanut roasted

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin

3-4 whole dried red chilly

6-8 curry leaves

2 tsp sendha namak

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Wash jawari till water clears. Soak in water for about an 8 hour and pressure cook it till two whistles.

Drain in a colander, then spread over a thick cloth for about 1 hour.

Mix jawar, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder very well, so that it is coated well with this mixture.

Heat the ghee and add jeera, red chilli and curry leafs.

When chilli darkens a bit, add jawari mixture and turn around over low heat till cooked through.

Take it off the heat, add the lemon juice and mix well.

Serve garnished with the fresh chopped coriander and the fried green chillies.

Sweet Potato & Sabudana Wada

Ingredients

100 gms sabudana

200 gms sweet potato boiled & mashed

50 gms Roasted & crushed peanuts

½ tsp fine chop ginger

1 tsp cumin

10 gms fine chopped green chilly

5 gms fine chopped fresh coriander

½ tsp salt

1 tsp lemon juice

Oil for frying

Method

In a large bowl take sabudana and soak with enough water for 3 hours. Drain off the water and rest for 30 minutes, allowing to drain off the water completely.

Now take the soaked sabudana in a large bowl, also, add mashed sweet potato and crushed peanuts, additionally, add chopped ginger, cumin, chopped chilli, chopped coriander and ½ tsp salt.

Mix and mash well with your hand.

Prepare vada by deep frying till it turns to golden colour.

Finally, serve sabudana vada hot along with spicy tomato ketchup & masala tea.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals in India as its an amalgamation of dance, devotion, and vibrant colours. It is not just a festival in India but a celebration of faith, community, and tradition. Here are a few easy-to-do recipes shared by experts to try during this festive season at home. Dahi Aloo Ingredients googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 500 gm potatoes 2 cups of water 2 teaspoon powdered fennel seeds 2 teaspoon cumin Sendha namak (as required) 50 gm coriander leaves 1/2 teaspoon dried ginger powder 2 cups of yoghurt (curd) 1 tsp chilli powder 1 tsp garam masala powder 1 inch grated ginger 2 tbsp ghee 1/2 tsp turmeric powder Method Boil the potatoes to begin the preparation. Soak Sabudana over night. To prepare this easy recipe, wash potatoes in running water. Then, place the pressure cooker on high flame and add the potatoes in it along with the required water. Close the cooker with its lid and boil the potatoes. Once done, peel their skin and cut them into small pieces in a large bowl. Saute the spices for a few seconds. Take another bowl and beat yoghurt to a smooth consistency. You can use a hand blender for the same. Now, place a kadhai on medium flame and heat ghee in it. When the ghee is hot enough, add cumin seeds to it. 11. Let it splutter, then add grated ginger to the pan. Sauté for a few seconds and let it cook for a few seconds. Cook potato with all the spices Next, add all the spices - chilli powder, garam masala, fennel seeds powder, sendha namak and dry ginger powder in the potatoes. Stir and cook the potatoes for about a minute. Give your Dahi Aloo final touch by adding yogurt to it . Add the beaten curd in the kadhai and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then, add a little water for better consistency and mix well all the ingredients. Let the gravy simmer till it thickens for about 5-10 minutes and make sure to keep stirring in between. Once the gravy is made, garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot. 9. Serve hot with steamed rice. Sabudana and Sweet Potato Chaat Ingredients 4 large sweet potatoes diced, around 1 kilogram 200 gm soaked sabudana 2 table spoon oil 1/2 tea spoon chaat masala 1/2 tea spoon salt 50 gm peanuts 8 to 10 nos papdi 1/2 pomegranate 1 table spoon mint chutney 2 table spoon spoon tamarind chutney Chop cilantro for garnish 1 lemon juice. Sev for garnish Method Pre-heat oven to 160 degrees. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into cubes (around 1-inch cubes).  Transfer the diced sweet potatoes to a bowl and add oil. Add 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix using your hands until all the cubes are well coated with the oil and the spices. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast at 180 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until the sweet potatoes are tender but yet retain their shape. Do not over-cook these. While the sweet potatoes are in the oven, place the peanuts in a pan on medium heat. roast for around 4 to 5 minutes stirring often until lightly roasted (careful not to burn them). Remove pan from heat. Once done, transfer the roasted sweet potatoes to a large bowl. And add the roasted peanuts and soaked sabudana to it. Also, crush 8-10 papdi and add that to the bowl along with 2 tablespoons of pomegranate arils. Then add the mint chutney. Followed by sweet tamarind chutney. Mix everything together. Finally squeeze in juice of 1 lime. Transfer the sweet potato chaat into a serving bowl, sprinkle lots of chaat masala on top and top with cilantro, sev, more pomegranate arils and drizzle some more cilantro chutney and serve Sorghum Khichdi Ingredients 1 cup jawari (sorghum) 1/2 cup peanut roasted 2 tbsp ghee 1 tsp cumin 3-4 whole dried red chilly 6-8 curry leaves 2 tsp sendha namak 1 tsp chilli powder 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves 1 tsp green chillies, chopped 1 tbsp lemon juice Method Wash jawari till water clears. Soak in water for about an 8 hour and pressure cook it till two whistles. Drain in a colander, then spread over a thick cloth for about 1 hour. Mix jawar, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder very well, so that it is coated well with this mixture. Heat the ghee and add jeera, red chilli and curry leafs. When chilli darkens a bit, add jawari mixture and turn around over low heat till cooked through. Take it off the heat, add the lemon juice and mix well. Serve garnished with the fresh chopped coriander and the fried green chillies. Sweet Potato & Sabudana Wada Ingredients 100 gms sabudana 200 gms sweet potato boiled & mashed 50 gms Roasted & crushed peanuts ½ tsp fine chop ginger 1 tsp cumin 10 gms fine chopped green chilly 5 gms fine chopped fresh coriander ½ tsp salt 1 tsp lemon juice Oil for frying Method In a large bowl take sabudana and soak with enough water for 3 hours. Drain off the water and rest for 30 minutes, allowing to drain off the water completely. Now take the soaked sabudana in a large bowl, also, add mashed sweet potato and crushed peanuts, additionally, add chopped ginger, cumin, chopped chilli, chopped coriander and ½ tsp salt. Mix and mash well with your hand. Prepare vada by deep frying till it turns to golden colour. Finally, serve sabudana vada hot along with spicy tomato ketchup & masala tea. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp