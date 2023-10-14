Making homes beautiful with Shabnam Gupta

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Interiors are Shabnam Gupta’s true passion. With her brand, Peacock Life, she specialises in crafting exclusive, emotion-infused home designs and furniture. Co-founded with Ajita Yogesh, who is the founder and CEO of Hamstech Group, their new store, Kosha, has opened its doors in Hyderabad. CE speaks with her in the new store, where she explained the dedication she puts into her brand and her process of creating meaningful living spaces.

Speaking about the Kosha store in Hyderabad, Shabnam explained, “Peacock Life began over a decade ago out of frustration at not finding customised, aesthetically pleasing furniture and décor. There was a gap between expensive options and the flea markets. This led me to start Peacock Life. Today, with two stores in Mumbai, an international online presence, and reach throughout India, we aim to make our unique designs more accessible. We believe that beautiful living is a birthright.”

Shabnam Gupta

Shabnam Gupta has made a name for herself by serving prominent personalities such as Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Rajkumar Rao, and many others. When asked about her choice to showcase her designs in Hyderabad, she explained, “I have been affiliated with Hamstech for the last six to seven years now, serving as their face and brand ambassador for their interior course. Choosing Hyderabad for this venture was a natural progression. The city is vibrant and thriving, and I believe there is a gap in the market here for eclectic, uniquely styled interiors. With Ajita and Hamstech, our relationship moved to the next level. It was something we had been discussing, and now it has become a reality.”

Shabnam’s designs have always been characterised by their exclusivity and sophistication. She draws inspiration from various sources, saying, “We all develop our design language as we evolve. I’ve become more daring and unafraid in expressing my design sensibility as a maximalist creative thinker. I enjoy merging traditional Indian elements with the modern world we live in. In our fast-paced contemporary lives, our roots are deeply intertwined with our traditions. I’ve always had a quintessentially Indian thought process, a need to showcase India’s artisans and culture to the world. Through my journey, I’ve discovered that travel and nature are significant sources of inspiration for me. This convergence of influences is reflected in our work, where we increasingly blend Eastern and Western elements.”

When discussing her collaborations with artisans from around the country, Shabnam shared, “It’s interesting how the seed of an idea can be triggered in your mind, leading to a quest for unique art forms. For instance, my first encounter with thikri work, an art form from Rajasthan, happened at the Oberoi Villas in Udaipur. I was captivated and began to seek out artists. We started using thikri in its traditional form and later experimented with it. Our interpretations evolve as we work with different artisans, and we are passionate about integrating their art into our designs. Currently, I’m fascinated with bidri work and brass embossing, two dying art forms. We find innovative ways to incorporate them into our projects.”

Acknowledging the growing importance of interior design in India, she says, “Interior design has gained prominence in India, and the pandemic played a pivotal role in this transformation. It emphasised the significance of our homes as places of refuge and reflection. Our work focuses on tailoring interiors to individuals, as every personality is unique. India is a hub of design experimentation, providing a platform for artisans to shine. More people from the West are looking to India to enrich their design language. Interior design is an industry with immense potential and untapped possibilities, making it an exciting field to be in.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Interiors are Shabnam Gupta’s true passion. With her brand, Peacock Life, she specialises in crafting exclusive, emotion-infused home designs and furniture. Co-founded with Ajita Yogesh, who is the founder and CEO of Hamstech Group, their new store, Kosha, has opened its doors in Hyderabad. CE speaks with her in the new store, where she explained the dedication she puts into her brand and her process of creating meaningful living spaces. Speaking about the Kosha store in Hyderabad, Shabnam explained, “Peacock Life began over a decade ago out of frustration at not finding customised, aesthetically pleasing furniture and décor. There was a gap between expensive options and the flea markets. This led me to start Peacock Life. Today, with two stores in Mumbai, an international online presence, and reach throughout India, we aim to make our unique designs more accessible. We believe that beautiful living is a birthright.” Shabnam GuptaShabnam Gupta has made a name for herself by serving prominent personalities such as Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Rajkumar Rao, and many others. When asked about her choice to showcase her designs in Hyderabad, she explained, “I have been affiliated with Hamstech for the last six to seven years now, serving as their face and brand ambassador for their interior course. Choosing Hyderabad for this venture was a natural progression. The city is vibrant and thriving, and I believe there is a gap in the market here for eclectic, uniquely styled interiors. With Ajita and Hamstech, our relationship moved to the next level. It was something we had been discussing, and now it has become a reality.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shabnam’s designs have always been characterised by their exclusivity and sophistication. She draws inspiration from various sources, saying, “We all develop our design language as we evolve. I’ve become more daring and unafraid in expressing my design sensibility as a maximalist creative thinker. I enjoy merging traditional Indian elements with the modern world we live in. In our fast-paced contemporary lives, our roots are deeply intertwined with our traditions. I’ve always had a quintessentially Indian thought process, a need to showcase India’s artisans and culture to the world. Through my journey, I’ve discovered that travel and nature are significant sources of inspiration for me. This convergence of influences is reflected in our work, where we increasingly blend Eastern and Western elements.” When discussing her collaborations with artisans from around the country, Shabnam shared, “It’s interesting how the seed of an idea can be triggered in your mind, leading to a quest for unique art forms. For instance, my first encounter with thikri work, an art form from Rajasthan, happened at the Oberoi Villas in Udaipur. I was captivated and began to seek out artists. We started using thikri in its traditional form and later experimented with it. Our interpretations evolve as we work with different artisans, and we are passionate about integrating their art into our designs. Currently, I’m fascinated with bidri work and brass embossing, two dying art forms. We find innovative ways to incorporate them into our projects.” Acknowledging the growing importance of interior design in India, she says, “Interior design has gained prominence in India, and the pandemic played a pivotal role in this transformation. It emphasised the significance of our homes as places of refuge and reflection. Our work focuses on tailoring interiors to individuals, as every personality is unique. India is a hub of design experimentation, providing a platform for artisans to shine. More people from the West are looking to India to enrich their design language. Interior design is an industry with immense potential and untapped possibilities, making it an exciting field to be in.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp