Parents poison kids, kill self in two separate cases in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents in Bowenpally and Borabanda, a father and a mother each took the lives of their children before killing themselves, respectively. In the first incident, 40-year-old Srikanth Achari killed his two daughters, 10-year-old Sravanthi and 8-year-old Sravya, before ending his own life on Friday. Srikanth allegedly administered a toxic fluid to his children and himself.

Srikanth was reportedly deeply distressed, for reasons unknown, and his wife and friends were aware of it.

Srikanth was a silversmith by profession and resided in Bowenpally, sharing his home with his family, which included his mother and sister. The Bowenpally police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) and 174 of the CrPC (inquest report in case of suicide) and have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Samples of the unidentified liquid have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old woman named Jyothi working as a school teacher at a private school took the lives of her two sons before ending her own life on Friday at Rajnagar in Borabanda. Jyothi was married to a man named Vijay Kumar and had two sons, 4-year-old Arjun, and 2-year-old Aditya.

It has been reported that Jyothi had been distressed for a long period of time. Despite seeking treatment for her children at various hospitals, whose cognitive development was reportedly slower than others, she was unable to find any relief. Jyothi administered poison to her children. Following this, she hanged herself in the bedroom. A case has been registered at the Borabanda police station and an investigation is currently underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

