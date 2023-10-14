University of Hyderabad holds 23rd convocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,745 students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were awarded their degrees at the 23rd convocation held on Friday. As many as 295 Ph.D. scholars and 166 gold medal recipients were honoured for their outstanding academic accomplishments across diverse fields.

This year, five young teachers received the Chancellor’s Award for their exceptional contribution in teaching, research and corporate life of the University. This includes Dr Rahul Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, Dr N Sri Ram Gopal, Associate Professor, School of Physics, Dr Swati Ghosh Acharyya and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof B J Rao, the Vice Chancellor of the University called upon the importance of the usage of thre National Education Policy, 2020, proposed by the Government of India to fulfil national expectations. He informed that the curriculum for the Integrated PG courses has been redesigned in a way that it aligns with the fresh education policy.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, during his Convocation speech mentioned that our country is growing and will soon become the third-largest economy in the world. He encouraged young people to play a crucial role in addressing the challenges that come along with this growth. He also discussed the New Education Policy and the importance of providing quality education.

