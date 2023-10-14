Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad holds 23rd convocation

This year, five young teachers received Chancellor’s Award for their exceptional contribution in teaching, research and corporate life of the University.

Published: 14th October 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,745 students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were awarded their degrees at the 23rd convocation held on Friday. As many as 295 Ph.D. scholars and 166 gold medal recipients were honoured for their outstanding academic accomplishments across diverse fields.

This year, five young teachers received the Chancellor’s Award for their exceptional contribution in teaching, research and corporate life of the University. This includes Dr Rahul Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, Dr N Sri Ram Gopal, Associate Professor, School of Physics, Dr Swati Ghosh Acharyya and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof B J Rao, the Vice Chancellor of the University called upon the importance of the usage of thre National Education Policy, 2020, proposed by the Government of India to fulfil national expectations. He informed that the curriculum for the Integrated PG courses has been redesigned in a way that it aligns with the fresh education policy.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission,  during his Convocation speech mentioned that our country is growing and will soon become the third-largest economy in the world. He encouraged young people to play a crucial role in addressing the challenges that come along with this growth. He also discussed the New Education Policy and the importance of providing quality education.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of HyderabadUoHconvocation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp