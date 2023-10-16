Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya holds first meet with officers over poll preparedness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya held his first meeting after taking charge on October 13 and briefed the officers about the elections strategies. Shandiliya held the meeting with all DCPs, Addl DCPs, ACPs, Inspectors of all the zones and Taskforce. The law and order police were instructed to conduct the upcoming elections without any prejudice and ensure that the polls are conducted peacefully. He directed all the officers to take strengthened actions if necessary.

A review was taken on the performance of the Task Force for the past 15 days. The 90 flying squads located in the 15 MLA constituencies of Hyderabad were instructed to conduct their duties responsibly. In order to conduct the elections without any bias, the CP instructed all the officers to act as “Free, Fair and Firm.”

Any negligence in performing their duties will be dealt with serious disciplinary actions, he emphasised.

