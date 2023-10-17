46K removed from electoral rolls in Hyderabad district

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: As many as 46,000 voters from the Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies have been removed in the past 10 days after the publication of the second special summary revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls-2023 on October 4.

Of them, 26,000 are dead voters and 20,000 duplicates are voters. The exercise was meant to make a healthy and error-free electoral roll, Hyderabad District Electoral Officer and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose said.

District Electoral Officer and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose speaks at a press conference at the GHMC head office in Hyderabad on Monday

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up an awareness programme across the city urging the voters to recheck their names in the electoral rolls if their names are missing and register as there was still time.

As many as 3.56 lakh voters where voters mostly hailing from the same families who have been allocated different polling stations in different localities in the same constituency have been rectified and they have been brought under the same polling stations.

The DEO addressing on voting awareness and election management here today said that after the last date of making nominations on November 10, voter slips distribution will start from November 12.

About 18 Integrated Check Posts have been established in the Hyderabad district. Static Surveillance Teams will start functioning from November 2, 2023.

Since the imposition of MCC in the district, Rs 18.90 crore has been seized by police and Rs 70 lakh by flying squads, and as many as 133 FIRs have been booked under MCC. About 2,389 weapons have been deposited, 1.50 lakh wall paintings, removal of posters, 64,666 idols of politicians were covered, 2,300 litres of liquor was seized and 128 cases were booked.

