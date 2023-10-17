Home Cities Hyderabad

Barber found murdered in Hyderabad salon, former employee’s role suspected

They suspect that the culprits may have damaged the cameras to avoid detection.

Published: 17th October 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A man was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Kukatpally late on Sunday. According to sources, his children were the first to find his body lying in a pool of blood in his hairstyling salon. His wife said she suspects his former employee of the murder. The police are now looking for him.

The victim, Gandham Ashok, used to run a hairstyling salon in Kukatpally police station limits. He would usually return home by 9 pm every day. However, he did not come home even after 10 pm on Sunday night. Subsequently, his wife sent the kids to the salon to check.

The boys found the shutter of the salon closed, and when they entered the shop, they discovered the body. They immediately informed their mother who called the police.

The police arrived at the scene and found the CCTV camera damaged. They suspect that the culprits may have damaged the cameras to avoid detection.

Police said they suspect his employee hailing from Bihar who worked in the salon a few months ago. The suspect was negligent in his work, but Ashok had cautioned him a couple of times before firing him. He may have killed Ashok, bearing a grudge against him for firing him, the cops added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man murdered Kukatpally police station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp