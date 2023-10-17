Barber found murdered in Hyderabad salon, former employee’s role suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Kukatpally late on Sunday. According to sources, his children were the first to find his body lying in a pool of blood in his hairstyling salon. His wife said she suspects his former employee of the murder. The police are now looking for him.

The victim, Gandham Ashok, used to run a hairstyling salon in Kukatpally police station limits. He would usually return home by 9 pm every day. However, he did not come home even after 10 pm on Sunday night. Subsequently, his wife sent the kids to the salon to check.

The boys found the shutter of the salon closed, and when they entered the shop, they discovered the body. They immediately informed their mother who called the police.

The police arrived at the scene and found the CCTV camera damaged. They suspect that the culprits may have damaged the cameras to avoid detection.

Police said they suspect his employee hailing from Bihar who worked in the salon a few months ago. The suspect was negligent in his work, but Ashok had cautioned him a couple of times before firing him. He may have killed Ashok, bearing a grudge against him for firing him, the cops added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A man was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Kukatpally late on Sunday. According to sources, his children were the first to find his body lying in a pool of blood in his hairstyling salon. His wife said she suspects his former employee of the murder. The police are now looking for him. The victim, Gandham Ashok, used to run a hairstyling salon in Kukatpally police station limits. He would usually return home by 9 pm every day. However, he did not come home even after 10 pm on Sunday night. Subsequently, his wife sent the kids to the salon to check. The boys found the shutter of the salon closed, and when they entered the shop, they discovered the body. They immediately informed their mother who called the police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police arrived at the scene and found the CCTV camera damaged. They suspect that the culprits may have damaged the cameras to avoid detection. Police said they suspect his employee hailing from Bihar who worked in the salon a few months ago. The suspect was negligent in his work, but Ashok had cautioned him a couple of times before firing him. He may have killed Ashok, bearing a grudge against him for firing him, the cops added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp