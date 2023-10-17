Glam avatars

Vennapusala Ramya By

HYDERABAD: Get ready this festive season with these fantastic make-up and hairstyle ideas to complement your ethnic wear. We’ve consulted with experts to bring you two distinct make-up looks and three trendy hairstyles that will make you the star of the festivities. Gazal Surana renowned make-up artist shared two looks that can be tried:

The glam goddess with smokey eyes

Create a sultry look with a mattifying primer (Bobbi Brown Mattifying Primer) and full-coverage foundation (Light Reflecting Foundation). Dive into smokey eyeshadows, blend, add shimmer, winged liner, and mascara (Natasha Denona Soft Glam Palette). Sculpt your cheeks with contour, blush (Nars Laguna Bronzer, Nars Orgasm Liquid Blush), and subtle highlight (Too Faced Diamond Highlighter). Balance bold eyes with a nude or medium lipstick (Simply Nam Shade Malaika) and set your makeup with Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray for a flawless finish.

The dreamy dew-lit diva

For a clean, minimal, and super glowy look, start with a hydrating primer and moisturiser like Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. Opt for lightweight, dewy foundation (Smashbox Halo Skin Tint) for a radiant, lit-from-within glow. Highlight your cheeks, nose, and cupid’s bow with Too Faced Diamond Highlighter. Keep your eye make-up soft with shimmer (Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette) and finish with a hydrating lip tint or gloss (Rarebeauty - Lively). Set your look with Charlotte Setting Spray for a long-lasting glow.

Make-up artist Naresh Thogati has provided three hairstyles that will perfectly complement your outfit:

Messy bun

Begin with dry, untangled hair, gather it into a high ponytail, leaving a loop of hair hanging loose at the end to create a bun shape. Use your fingers to spread and loosen the hair for a messy look. Secure any loose strands with bobby pins and frame your face with some face-framing strands. Finish with hairspray for hold or leave it natural for a relaxed vibe.

Messy braid twisting

This messy braid style starts with clean, dry hair. Separate your hair into three sections and twist each section away from your face. Combine the twists, add more hair as you go, and gently loosen them for a relaxed, undone appearance. Secure the braid with a hairband and style it by tugging at the sides for a messier look.

Waterfall hairstyle

Start with brushed, detangled hair. Begin a regular braid near the crown, alternating sides and incorporating new hair into the braid while letting strands fall to create the waterfall effect. Continue braiding until your desired length, then secure the end with a hairband or bobby pins. To finish, pancake or loosen the braid for a softer, fuller look.

