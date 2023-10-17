Redefining tradition

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anusha Reddy, a renowned designer celebrated the 5th anniversary of her label, Anusha Reddy Couture, with a notable expansion of her store in Hyderabad. She is widely recognised for infusing a contemporary flair into traditional garments, demonstrating a remarkable knack for selecting the right colours and innovative colour combinations. At the event marking the store’s expansion, we had the opportunity to speak with Anusha about her journey as a designer.

Regarding the store’s expansion and the occasion of its fifth anniversary, Anusha shared, “This year marks our 5th anniversary, and we inaugurated the store last Dussehra. This year, we decided to expand our offerings. Initially, the space was divided into a workshop and a store, but now, we’ve introduced bridal collections and men’s wedding attire as well.”

Anusha elaborated on the designs available in her store, stating, “While traditional wedding collections often feature white prints and conventional combinations, our signature designs lean towards pastels and subtle patterns. Our focus is on Indo-western patterns, which define our unique style.”

Discussing the inspiration behind her designs, Anusha expressed, “I have a personal affinity for Christian wedding gowns; I find them adorable and more contemporary than traditional attire. This led us to contemplate creating a similar look for Indian wedding wear. Our collection includes ball gowns and lehengas, which are perfect for wedding receptions.”

Anusha shed light on the colour selection process and how she achieves the perfect hues for her clients, saying, “When someone desires a specific colour, we customise it by blending two or three shades to achieve the perfect tone. Each garment is meticulously dyed. We initially began with two artisans (karigars), but now we have a team of more than 30 skilled artisans. Everything we create is personalised and handcrafted.”

Delving into her inspiration to become a designer, Anusha shared, “My mother possesses over 30 years of experience in this field, even though she doesn’t own a store or brand. She used to experiment with clothing when I was a child. Witnessing her work, I developed a deep interest in fashion. I initially worked as a Senior Software Engineer at Mahindra Satyam, but later transitioned to a career in fashion designing, driven by my passion for this field.”

Closing with her vision, Anusha mentioned, “When people think of wedding attire, they often struggle to find the perfect outfit. In South India, traditional wear is predominant, but personally, we have a penchant for Indo-Western styles. To explore this preference, we designed two to three collections, and they received a positive response, as everyone appreciated the uniqueness of our Western-inspired creations.”

