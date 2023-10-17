Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Governor: IIT-H centre will lead the way in empowering young entrepreneurs

A school like BVR SCIENT will play a pivotal role in inspiring technologically adept young individuals.

Published: 17th October 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

IIT-Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad (Photo | IIT-Hyderabad)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently inaugurated BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also known as BVR SCIENT, situated on the IIT-Hyderabad (IIT-H) campus, launched its inaugural foundation week celebrations on Monday. This centre, in collaboration with the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management at IIT-H, will offer a comprehensive array of educational programmes, a press release said. 

These include bachelor’s and master’s degrees, executive education courses, PhD programmes and certification courses focused on entrepreneurship, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. The release mentioned that BVR SCIENT will make contributions to IIT-H’s existing initiatives, such as the minor in entrepreneurship, dual degree in techno entrepreneurship, MTech in entrepreneurship, and double major in techno entrepreneurship. Additionally, it will collaborate with the Department of Entrepreneurship & Management at IIT-H to develop future programmes, the release added.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “The present generation of students is very talented, innovative, and technology-equipped. A school like BVR SCIENT will play a pivotal role in inspiring technologically adept young individuals. I aspire for the students of our nation to become job providers, not merely job seekers. I firmly believe that BVR SCIENT will lead the way in nurturing and empowering young, innovative entrepreneurs for our country.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BVR SCIENT IIT-Hyderabad Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp