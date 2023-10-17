Telangana Governor: IIT-H centre will lead the way in empowering young entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently inaugurated BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also known as BVR SCIENT, situated on the IIT-Hyderabad (IIT-H) campus, launched its inaugural foundation week celebrations on Monday. This centre, in collaboration with the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management at IIT-H, will offer a comprehensive array of educational programmes, a press release said.

These include bachelor’s and master’s degrees, executive education courses, PhD programmes and certification courses focused on entrepreneurship, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. The release mentioned that BVR SCIENT will make contributions to IIT-H’s existing initiatives, such as the minor in entrepreneurship, dual degree in techno entrepreneurship, MTech in entrepreneurship, and double major in techno entrepreneurship. Additionally, it will collaborate with the Department of Entrepreneurship & Management at IIT-H to develop future programmes, the release added.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “The present generation of students is very talented, innovative, and technology-equipped. A school like BVR SCIENT will play a pivotal role in inspiring technologically adept young individuals. I aspire for the students of our nation to become job providers, not merely job seekers. I firmly believe that BVR SCIENT will lead the way in nurturing and empowering young, innovative entrepreneurs for our country.”

