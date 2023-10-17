Timeless appeal

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gold jewellery is a timeless choice for the festive season, offering a versatile means of accessorising. Selecting from various styles to create the perfect match with an outfit is a key consideration for any special occasion. For many, owning traditional jewellery pieces is a cherished desire, and in recognition of this, Tanishq has introduced the Kakatiya collection, which showcases an impressive level of effort and attention to detail. The unveiling ceremony, held at the Trident ballroom, featured the magnificent Kakatiya architectural designs and captured the hearts of all in attendance.

Pics | Vinay Madapu

Ajay Chawla, CEO of the Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited, explained the inspiration behind the Kakatiya collections designed specifically for Telugu customers. He highlighted the influence of the Kakatiya dynasty, which thrived during the 12th and 13th centuries, ruling for over 180 years. The cultural heritage embodied in the dynasty’s architecture served as the main source of inspiration. Chawla emphasised the power of architecture as an inspirational narrative, expressing the need to celebrate cultural heritage in a unique manner.

Ajay Chawla

The collection draws inspiration from two distinct places — the thousand-pillar fort in Warangal and the Ramappa Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. These sites feature unique motifs and design icons such as torans, annapakshas, and step-well-like construction. The design conceptualisation process spanned several months and involved multiple visits to these historical sites. The entire collection was created in Hyderabad by a dedicated local team.

The Kakatiya collection targets modern, contemporary Telugu women who take pride in their culture and heritage. They wear their heritage with confidence, seamlessly blending it with their modern outlook. The materials used in these designs predominantly feature gold, celebrating the opulence of heritage. Additionally, crimson red stones, nakashi detailing, and mesh chains are incorporated into necklaces.

The event concluded with a mesmerising fashion show where models showcased the newly designed jewellery pieces. Dressed in designer sarees and adorned with these gold jewellery pieces, they exemplified the fusion of tradition and modernity. Pairing these heritage pieces with various outfits for special occasions is a testament to their timeless appeal and versatility.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Gold jewellery is a timeless choice for the festive season, offering a versatile means of accessorising. Selecting from various styles to create the perfect match with an outfit is a key consideration for any special occasion. For many, owning traditional jewellery pieces is a cherished desire, and in recognition of this, Tanishq has introduced the Kakatiya collection, which showcases an impressive level of effort and attention to detail. The unveiling ceremony, held at the Trident ballroom, featured the magnificent Kakatiya architectural designs and captured the hearts of all in attendance. Pics | Vinay Madapu Ajay Chawla, CEO of the Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited, explained the inspiration behind the Kakatiya collections designed specifically for Telugu customers. He highlighted the influence of the Kakatiya dynasty, which thrived during the 12th and 13th centuries, ruling for over 180 years. The cultural heritage embodied in the dynasty’s architecture served as the main source of inspiration. Chawla emphasised the power of architecture as an inspirational narrative, expressing the need to celebrate cultural heritage in a unique manner. Ajay ChawlaThe collection draws inspiration from two distinct places — the thousand-pillar fort in Warangal and the Ramappa Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. These sites feature unique motifs and design icons such as torans, annapakshas, and step-well-like construction. The design conceptualisation process spanned several months and involved multiple visits to these historical sites. The entire collection was created in Hyderabad by a dedicated local team.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Kakatiya collection targets modern, contemporary Telugu women who take pride in their culture and heritage. They wear their heritage with confidence, seamlessly blending it with their modern outlook. The materials used in these designs predominantly feature gold, celebrating the opulence of heritage. Additionally, crimson red stones, nakashi detailing, and mesh chains are incorporated into necklaces. The event concluded with a mesmerising fashion show where models showcased the newly designed jewellery pieces. Dressed in designer sarees and adorned with these gold jewellery pieces, they exemplified the fusion of tradition and modernity. Pairing these heritage pieces with various outfits for special occasions is a testament to their timeless appeal and versatility. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp