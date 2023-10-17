Training for expenditure observers held

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a training session for assistant expenditure observers on combating voter bribery and other corrupt practices at the CEO’s office in Hyderabad on Monday.

In their address regarding the objective of monitoring election expenditure, the trainers said election expenditure can be broadly categorised into two distinct groups.

The first category encompasses legal expenses, which include funds spent on campaign-related activities such as public meetings, rallies, posters, banners, vehicles and advertisements while the second category pertains to expenditures on items that are explicitly prohibited by law, such as the distribution of money, liquor or any other items intended to influence voters. This type of expenditure is unequivocally considered “bribery” and constitutes a legal offence under both the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951.

Additionally, the trainers highlighted another emerging concern in recent times: expenses related to surrogate advertisements, paid news and social media. Expenditures incurred for campaigning through social media platforms tend to be underreported, particularly by candidates. 

