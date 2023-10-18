Home Cities Hyderabad

All polling booths in Hyderabad dist to have live webcasting

Official sources said that webcasting will serve as a vigilant eye over the proceedings at all polling stations during the upcoming elections.

Cops check vehicles near RK Puram flyover in Secunderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections, all 3,986 polling stations within Hyderabad district, encompassing 15 Assembly constituencies, will be equipped with live webcasting. This continuous observation will start from 7 am until the completion of the polling process on November 30.

The webcasting of these polling stations includes all critical and vulnerable polling booths, with the primary objective of creating a safe and secure environment within these polling areas. This measure will enable the Election Commission of India, the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the Hyderabad District Electoral Officer, and appointed observers to have real-time access to live streaming.

The list of proposed polling stations where webcasting will be implemented includes Musheerabad (274), Malakpet (300), Amberpet (236), Khairatabad (245), Jubilee Hills (329), Sanathnagar (229), Nampally (277), Karwan (311), Goshamahal (235), Charminar (198), Chandrayangutta (305), Yakuthpura (332), Bahadurpura (263), Secunderabad (220), and Secunderabad Cantonment (232).

Official sources said that webcasting will serve as a vigilant eye over the proceedings at all polling stations during the upcoming elections. The use of Internet Protocol-based webcasting ensures that any untoward situation can be promptly monitored and brought under control without disrupting the polling process.

Collaboration with engineering students

The GHMC is likely to collaborate with software engineering students from various engineering institutions to facilitate the webcast proceedings from polling stations. Officials said events can be viewed remotely by election officials, which will help prevent illegal activities such as booth capturing and bogus voting. In case of any irregularities, polling officials can promptly observe and take corrective action, especially if local authorities have not already done so

TAGS
hyderabad Election Commission of India GHMC

